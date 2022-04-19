WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Natalya vs. Paxley

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley’s short-lived partnership with Liv Morgan came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Rhea Ripley turned on Liv Morgan and attacked after they lost their tag team title match to Sasha Banks and Naomi during the show. After the match, Ripley responded...
A new episode of Monday Night Raw aired this week with the red show continuing its build ahead of the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash PPV. Just seven days ago and precisely in relation to the aforementioned PPV, Sonya Deville publicly declared that she was the new challenger to the female title of RAW, or the one held by Bianca Belair.
Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
– AEW wrestler Emi Sakura released a video where she informs Minoru Suzuki about the announcement of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Suzuki says he already has an opponent he wants to face for the event. You can check out that clip below. Sakura tweeted in the caption,...
– Matt Cardona defended his Digital Media Championship on Impact Wrestling, but was put through a table after the match. Cardona battled Guido Maritato and picked up a win to retain his title on tonight’s show. However, after the match W. Morrissey came out seeking revenge and Jordynne Grace helped him out, directing him to choke slam Cardona through the table that was set up in the ring:
– America’s Got Talent: Extreme posted a new video with Nikki Bella where she discusses her wrestling future and more. You can see the video below. Bella is asked about a potential return to the ring and said (per Fightful):. “As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with...
Randy Orton’s first televised WWE match was in a winning effort against Hardcore Holly on the April 25th 2002 edition of Smackdown. John Cena, who had a lengthy rivalry with Orton in WWE, wrote the following message on Twitter in regards to it being 20 years since Orton debuted:
– WWE Superstar Carmella has returned home after her wedding and honeymoon with Corey Graves. She tweeted yesterday, “Finally home after the craziest 3 weeks of my life!! Thank you for all the texts, calls, messages, tweets, flowers etc. Wow. I feel so loved and IN love. Thank you thank you thank you. #blessed”
Yota Tsuji pinned Misterioso in 13:30 (**¾) Rhia O’Reilly pinned Hyan in 9:55 (**¾) Lee Hunter & Dan Moloney pinned Robbie X & Ricky Knight Jr. in 13:53 (***¼) Kyle Fletcher pinned Luke Jacobs in 22:17 (***½) Shota Umino pinned Lucian Phillips in 12:39 (***)
Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Battle Of The Belts has come and gone and now we should be on the way to Double Or Nothing in May. That means it should be time to start getting ready for the bigger pushes as the card hasn’t been set up so far. CM Punk gets to face Dustin Rhodes tonight so let’s get to it.
Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. WWE taped more episodes of NXT UK TV today from BT Sport Studios in London, England, and a Triple Threat was held for the titles. The match saw Carter and Smith defeat Die Familie and the former champions, Moustache Mountain.
RK-Bro have been on a roll as of late, and now the Raw Tag Team Champions have a new limited edition 4:20 short available on WWE Shop. The shirt which reads “Rk-bro 4:20” on the front and, “says I just smoked your ass,” on the back can be seen below.
– Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed Matt Hardy’s past dispute with Impact Wrestling and parent company Anthem Sports over the Broken Universe IP, Impact’s current level in the industry, AEW’s potential for growth as a product, and more. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
– Danhausen is frustrated with his inability to curse HOOK and challenged him to a fight on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of the Very Evil one and HOOK below from after HOOK’s win:. – Wardlow was able to pick up a win...
– WWE is holding its next two house show editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, April 23. There will be a SmackDown roster edition at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the Raw edition will be held at The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery Alabama (h/t PWInsider).
The first match for Saturday, May 14's NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. After issuing a challenge to Tomohiro Ishii at last Saturday's Windy City Riot, Eddie Kingston will indeed face Ishii in Washington D.C., as NJPW made the match official today. Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki at Windy City Riot...
As we previously reported, Alexa Bliss got married to Ryan Cabrera earlier this month. Now she has announced on Twitter that she also took his last name. Bliss, former real name Lexi Kaufman, will now be Lexi Cabrera. She wrote: “New name. New frame of mind. #Cabrera”
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Wrestlemania has been over for a few weeks now and we’ve all had substantial time to decompress. And now with that appropriate distance, I’ve invited two of wrestling punditry’s finest to help us grapple with the fallout from the Wrestling New Year. Let’s welcome to our debate stage the king of the countdown and despot of review, Mr. Steve Cook, and his cohort, the eye-gouging essayist and piledriving podcaster Mr. Blake Lovell.
– Sky Sports asked Drew McIntyre about his rival, Tyson Fury’s, upcoming boxing match against Dillian Whyte slated for Saturday, April 23. Drew McIntyre says he’s still rooting for Fury despite their verbal rivalry. You can check out that clip below:. – A new preview is out for...
