Midland County, MI

Midland County crime log April 19: 35-year-old man arrested for assaulting 74-year-old step-father

By Collin Periatt
Midland Daily News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The U.S. Post Office at 2900 Rodd Street was closed after a vehicle collided with the building on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Sunday, April 17

11:11 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Mount Haley Township residence regarding a verbal dispute. The 36-year-old man had threatened to shoot himself with an unregistered handgun. The man was transported to the ER for a mental health evaluation. The handgun was seized.

10:38 p.m. — A 37-year-old Jerome Township man called 911 and reported that his son was hearing voices. Deputies confirmed with the son that he was okay and not hearing voices. The man denied any further help from law enforcement.

8:43 p.m. — Officers investigated a case of disorderly conduct on Eastman Avenue.

4:19 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of an assault on Elizabeth Street.

12:31 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding a domestic assault involving a 35-year-old man assaulting his 74-year-old stepfather. The 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Midland County Jail.

11:29 a.m. — A 37-year-old Jerome Township man called 911 and reported that he was hearing voices inside his house. Deputies confirmed nobody else was inside the house. The man denied having mental health issues. He did not want any help from law enforcement.

12:30 a.m. — Officers investigated a verbal domestic disturbance on Airfield Lane.

12:12 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Greendale Township. Residence regarding a well-being check. Once deputies arrived on the scene it was determined that the 42-year-old woman was intoxicated and suicidal. The 42-year-old woman cut herself prior to the deputy's arrival. The deputies transported her to the ER.

Saturday, April 16

7:37 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding a 32-year-old man who was outside arguing with a 54-year-old woman. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the man. He was cooperative and agreed to stay in for the night. Deputies talked with the woman who advised she needed no more assistance.

4:11 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence for a possible fight in progress. Deputies learned it was a home invasion after arriving on the scene. A 58-year-old man was taken into custody.

4:07 p.m. — Officers investigated a suicide on Candlestick Lane.

3:46 p.m. — Officers investigated a case of domestic assault on North Saginaw Road.

11:08 a.m. — Officers investigated a case of larceny on Wellness Drive.

1:36 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township location regarding an unknown truck doing burnouts in the roadway. Deputies spoke with the 25-year-old man at his residence regarding the complaint. The man agreed that he would no longer do burnouts in the roadway.

Friday, April 15

11:45 p.m. — A 41-year-old Lee Township woman was arrested for child abuse, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license after an incident at a Lee Township residence. The woman was lodged at the MCJ without incident.

9:47 a.m. — Deputies responded to an Ingersoll Township residence in reference to a 29-year-old man receiving unwanted communication via social media from an unknown party. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised them to discontinue communication.

12:06 a.m. — A 33-year-old man advised that he had caught a 43-year-old man at an abandoned house on the property he was staying at the day prior. He believed that the suspect had returned. Deputies checked the property but no one was located.

Thursday, April 14

11:43 p.m. — Officers investigated a case of assault on Bayliss Street.

10:31 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Edenville Township. Deputies made contact with the 55-year-old man who was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The man was transported and lodged at MCJ without incident.

10:23 p.m. — A deputy spoke with a 29-year-old Ingersoll Township man who wanted to report threatening Facebook messages he had received from a person he did not know. The man blocked the person on Facebook.

County
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Property Crime#Domestic Violence#Step Father#The U S Post Office
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
