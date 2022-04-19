ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Footy star takes indefinite leave to deal with 'personal issues' after years of turmoil including a drink driving charge and pregnancy struggles

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

AFL star Lachie Hunter will be taking time away from the footy field to deal with 'personal issues'.

The Western Bulldogs announced the midfielder would be taking an indefinite leave of absence to deal with 'individual challenges' which have affected the 27-year-old's health and wellbeing.

'Lachie has been dealing with some personal issues for a period of time,' Western Bulldogs Head of Football, Chris Grant said on Tuesday night.

'After some recent internal discussions, it has been determined and agreed with Lachie that the best course of action is for him to spend some time away from the Club while he addresses his personal issues.

'We will continue to support Lachie during his leave of absence, with his personal wellbeing the sole focus for everyone in the immediate term.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTHS7_0fDTDKmf00
AFL star Lachie Hunter (pictured with wife Maddison Sullivan-Hunter) will be taking time away from the footy field to deal with 'personal issues'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxCSO_0fDTDKmf00
The Western Bulldogs announced the midfielder would be taking an indefinite leave of absence to deal with 'individual challenges' which have affected the 27-year-old's health and wellbeing

The club confirmed Hunter would not play in the AFL or VFL during his absence.

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli said the decision was made to prioritise Hunter's 'health and wellbeing'.

'It's obviously unfortunate with Lachie. The position at the minute is him and the club have decided together it might be a good time for him to step away for a little bit just to prioritise his health and wellbeing,' he told Fox Footy's AFL 360.

'It's been a bit of a journey these last few years for Lach, so the priority in these situations is always the health and wellbeing of the player.'

Hunter took time away from playing in July, 2020, following a four-game suspension for drink driving.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident without providing his details, after smashing into four cars in Melbourne in April, 2020.

The Bulldogs fined Hunter $5,000 and suspended him from playing for four matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VamiR_0fDTDKmf00
The club confirmed Hunter would not play in the AFL or VFL during his absence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DoGy_0fDTDKmf00
The midfielder will take time away from the sport to deal with 'individual challenges'

His licence was suspended for 12 months and he was given another $1,000 fine but no conviction was recorded.

Hunter also stood down as vice-captain and apologised to his club, teammates, family and fans at the time.

More recently Hunter was at the centre of a tirade between Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and Fox Sports reporter Tom Morris after their loss to Melbourne.

Ahead of the game, it emerged that Beveridge had controversially chosen not to select premiership-winning midfielder Hunter for the clash - with Fox Footy's Tom Morris initially reporting the team news.

Hunter was named in the side on Tuesday night, before being left out before again being a very late inclusion and replacing the injured Jason Johannisen prior to the bounce.

And Beveridge saw red and erupted at the Fox journalist, labelling him an 'embarrassment' during an icy exchange in the post-match press conference.

'You've got the nerve to ask me a question and even be here,' Beveridge responded to Morris' question about the pre-game saga around Hunter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jorp_0fDTDKmf00
Hunter is seen with his wife. He took time away from playing in July, 2020 following a drink-driving incident

'You've been preying on us and causing turmoil within our football club by declaring our team well before it needs to be declared.

'Is that the gutter journalist you want to be?

'We went in with a plan, we had some late stuff go on out in the warm-up.

'All the other stuff was according to plan right from the Sunday and somehow you've found out about that again.

'We've got to get to the bottom of this, obviously we need to put our hand up to say there's some leakage going on.

'This is why the health and wellbeing in the game is caught up in all this stuff because we've got things to concentrate on performance-wise, we've got to look after our own and then you cause all this ... that happens behind the scenes and names get brought up into it,' he said.

Morris stood his ground as an unimpressed Beveridge stormed out of the press conference.

Hunter's wife, Maddison Sullivan-Hunter, has also been open about their efforts to get pregnant through IVF.

Having gone through five rounds of IVF, Ms Sullivan-Hunter was vocal in her support for the treatment to be reinstated when elective surgery was suspended in Victoria amid Covid.

'This is not elective. This is heartache, this is life changing trauma that leaves you irretrievably broken,' she wrote on Instagram alongside an image of needles and fertility drugs.

'This is a beast that makes you resent your body, leaves your relationship hanging by a thread, fractures friendships and leaves you feeling achingly alone and filled with a whole new world of loathing every time you feel self pity upon hearing of someone else's joys.

'No one wants to do this, this is no one's first choice - this will forever be a last resort and now you have gone and ripped the last string of hope so many women and couples cling so desperately onto.'

Lachie Hunter has played 167 games in the AFL since being drafted with the Bulldogs in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyQFu_0fDTDKmf00
Lachie Hunter has played 167 games in the AFL since being drafted with the Bulldogs in 2012

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire insists 'he won't be forced out of Manchester United by some cowardly fan' - after an email threatened the Cheshire home he shares with his fiancee and two young daughters with police sniffer dogs carrying out urgent bomb searches

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was defiant as he reportedly insisted he will not be forced out of the club despite a bomb scare at his Cheshire home following a threatening email. Maguire, 29, lives with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and two young children in Wilmslow, Cheshire and a spokesman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Heartbroken son of late West Coast Eagles legend Chris Mainwaring dedicates debut to his father after he died aged just 41: 'This one is for Dad. I've really been struggling without him lately'

For almost 15 years Zac Mainwaring has drawn comparisons to his late, great father on the football field. Now the son of West Coast legend Chris Mainwaring is set to make his WAFL debut and has declared, 'This one is really for Dad.'. Zac, 20, will make his senior debut...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Drunk' millionaire with his own island is locked in bitter court battle claiming bookmakers were 'preying' upon him as he gambled up to $40,000 a night

A millionaire who gambled up to $40,000 a night on sports including greyhounds and harness racing is suing his bookmaker claiming he 'preyed' on him while he was drunk. Winton Veall, 70, claims Gold Coast business Merlehan Bookmaking Pty Ltd, trading as TopSport, 'traumatised' him by taking his bets, reports The Courier Mail.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Singer Roderick 'Pooh' Clark dead at 49: High-Five band member passes away from pneumonia after being paralyzed for 30 years due to car crash

Original High-Five member Roderick 'Pooh' Clark - who had the hit 1991 song I Like The Way - died in Waco, Texas on Sunday. The artist was only 49-years-old when he passed from complications from a longtime infection as well as pneumonia, which he had been battling for the past two weeks, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Bontempelli
Person
Luke Beveridge
Person
Lachie Hunter
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Louis Rees-Zammit - the 'poster boy' of Welsh rugby - insists he has recovered from the biggest setback of his promising career after being dropped before marquee England match at the Six Nations

Welsh rugby's 'poster boy', Louis Rees-Zammit, says he has recovered from his biggest career setback — being dropped during the Six Nations before the marquee clash with England. The 21-year-old Gloucester wing had soared to prominence with his try-scoring exploits over the last two years, to earn acclaim as...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Fox Sports#Afl#Club#Vfl#Fox Footy
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'receive blow to their hopes of signing RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku' with the Bundesliga side insisting the French international will 'continue to play for them next season'

Manchester United's hopes of signing Christopher Nkunku have reportedly taken a hit, with RB Leipzig insisting that the French international will play for them next season. Nkunku has enjoyed a superb season for the Bundesliga side, and United, who are set to begin their rebuild with incoming manager Erik ten Hag, have been keeping close tabs on him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There's no meeting planned with the chairman': Caretaker boss Mike Jackson does not know if he will be in charge for next game despite reviving Burnley's hopes of Premier League survival since sacking of Sean Dyche

Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson admitted he did not know if he would take charge of Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves after guiding the Clarets to a crucial 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday night. First-half goals from defenders Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins lifted Burnley to within a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy