Calhoun County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning continues for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:20:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water affects most agricultural land near Sigourney. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.0 Thu 8 PM 23.1 22.3 21.9 23.2 7 AM 4/22
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
County
Richland County, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
State
South Carolina State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY At 852 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albert, or near Shaffer, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Albert, Olmitz and Great Bend Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:35:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Friday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins going over several county roads, including 13th St, Kiwi Ave, Orange Ave and Poplar Ave. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; York HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sustained south winds 30 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts of 45 up to around 60 MPH. * WHERE...Nance, Merrick, Polk, Hamilton, York, Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
#Flood#Congaree River#Congaree National Park#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 9 AM THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be as strong as Friday, critical fire weather conditions will persist on Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains and East Central Plains from Friday morning through Friday evening and again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Friday afternoon and 7 to 12 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible on Friday. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of southern Apache county, south of I-40 and north of the White Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph tonight. Then, increasing to 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Recovery as high as 35 percent tonight. Then, as low as 12 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Camanche Reservoir, Camanche Village, Campo Seco, Rancho Calaveras and Valley Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up 8 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet north of the Kern county line. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden strong wind gusts could result in the development of blowing dust across roadways. Reduced visibility may occur creating hazardous driving conditions. A few power outages may occur as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Crosswinds across CA 127 and 190 in Death Valley could impact high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up on Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Central Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 30 to 50 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV

