Calhoun County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 745...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Richland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHERN ASHLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central Ohio. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central Ohio.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.7 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.8 Thu 8 pm CDT 15.7 15.7 15.8
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 1ST * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 1st. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.2 feet and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, then reach a crest near 48.5 feet on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 46.8 47.5 48.0
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to 32.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 70.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM CDT Thursday was 70.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 72.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.2 feet on 05/19/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 16.6 16.6 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:35:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Friday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins going over several county roads, including 13th St, Kiwi Ave, Orange Ave and Poplar Ave. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to 32.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.3 Thu 8 PM 31.7 31.9 32.0 32.0 7 AM 4/24
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 1ST * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 1st. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.2 feet and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, then reach a crest near 48.5 feet on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 46.8 47.5 48.0
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Thu 8 PM 28.7 28.8 28.8 28.8 1 PM 4/23
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.0 Thu 8 PM 23.1 22.3 21.9 23.2 7 AM 4/22
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; York HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sustained south winds 30 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts of 45 up to around 60 MPH. * WHERE...Nance, Merrick, Polk, Hamilton, York, Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, NE

