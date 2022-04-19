Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:35:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Friday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins going over several county roads, including 13th St, Kiwi Ave, Orange Ave and Poplar Ave. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

