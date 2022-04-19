ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Greenwood; Newberry; Saluda The Flood Warning is extended...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.7 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 1ST * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 1st. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.2 feet and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, then reach a crest near 48.5 feet on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 46.8 47.5 48.0
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to 32.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Chappells, SC
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
State
South Carolina State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 16.6 16.6 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 85.0 feet, There may be some County roads along the river flooded, requiring lengthy detours. River is high and swift, boaters should be very cautious. Access to many oil and gas rigs will be by boat only. Levee gates should be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 84.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 84.4 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.1 Thu 7 PM 84.3 84.4 84.3 84.4 7 AM 4/23
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 01 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 01. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 29. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.4 Thu 8 PM 21.9 22.0 22.0 22.0 7 AM 4/23
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Saluda River#Congaree River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Thu 8 PM 28.7 28.8 28.8 28.8 1 PM 4/23
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.0 Thu 8 PM 23.1 22.3 21.9 23.2 7 AM 4/22
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras and San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Camanche Reservoir, Camanche Village, Campo Seco, Rancho Calaveras and Valley Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DICKENS COUNTY At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Dickens, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens and Mcadoo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:20:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water affects most agricultural land near Sigourney. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:35:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Friday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins going over several county roads, including 13th St, Kiwi Ave, Orange Ave and Poplar Ave. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; York HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sustained south winds 30 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts of 45 up to around 60 MPH. * WHERE...Nance, Merrick, Polk, Hamilton, York, Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and possibly even power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the strongest winds Friday will not develop until after dark, just ahead of an approaching cold front. While winds will be strong in the afternoon, a surge in winds just ahead of the cold front is expected during the evening through overnight hours. The strong winds are also likely to kick up areas of blowing dust, causing varying degrees of reduced visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Jefferson and northeastern Lewis Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carthage, or 13 miles east of Fort Drum, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Deferiet, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Diana Center, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, Beaver Falls, Indian River and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up 8 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Localized amounts of 18 inches or more over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet north of the Kern county line. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 9 AM THROUGH 9 PM FRIDAY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .There is high confidence that a widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday. Strong to damaging winds will impact all of northern and central New Mexico on Friday while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be as strong as Friday, critical fire weather conditions will persist on Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from Friday morning through Friday evening and again Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. West 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45 mph on Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 7 to 12 percent Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy