Ride for the Feast 2022

Anyone who walks on the east side of Baltimore’s waterfront Promenade with a keen eye has seen them: an impressive gathering of turtles sunning themselves in a canal adjacent to Living Classrooms along Lancaster Street in Harbor East. Now, these shelled urban residents have their very own “Turtle Island”,...
GRAHAM, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of Rotary Club members gathered at the Bradford Sportsman’s Club Farm, and they sure brought their appetite. “Anywhere from gator tail, to deer, to quail. Any wild game you can think of, we have” said president, John Tillman. The feast went far beyond...
PARKVILLE, Md. — You may be feeling the pinch when it comes to every Marylander's favorite food. Crabs are once again back in season and prices are up. WBAL-TV 11-News explains why it may take a bit longer before prices drop. As the dinner rush at Pappas Seafood brings...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.
In August 2021, a huge motocross competition had just wrapped up when 17 inches of water fell on Humphreys County. In the months since, members of the racing community raised $350,000 for flood victims.
BALTIMORE (WMAR) – We’re talkin’ trash on the outskirts of Little Italy where one woman has made it her mission to clean up trash. “I’m out here three, sometimes five times a day,” said Teporah Bilezikian.
PARKVILLE, MD—The 37th annual Parkville-Carney Festival is set to be held in September. The 2022 Parkville-Carney Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, on the grounds of St. Ursula Catholic Church. The event will feature plenty of vendors, live music, a Kids’ Play Zone, food, and more. The Parkville-Carney Festival is produced each year …
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
To help teach and promote bike safety, students at U.S. Grant School in Milwaukee were taught a variety of bike safety best practices from the Wisconsin Bike Fed in an obstacle course out on the roadway.
PERRY HALL, MD—The Town Fair returns to Perry Hall this June. This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 4601 Ebenezer Road (21236). Limited parking is available and there will be a free shuttle from Faith Fellowship Church at Perry Hall Square Shopping Center. There will be vendors, kids’ activities, giveaways, demonstrations, …
JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A Jamaica Plain organization is using bicycles as a means for social change. They are educating students and Boston and helping people around the world at the same time.
The organization, called “Bikes Not Bombs,” is making a difference one pedal at a time.
“We actually started by shipping bikes to Nicaragua at a time when they were going through a civil war and needed a tool like the bicycle to rebuild and empower their community,” executive director Elijah Evans said.
Bikes Not Bombs is a name that draws you into the shop. It makes you wonder what they...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bicycle safety is a year-round thing that not even COVID-19 can stop. The Cub Scout Bicycle Rodeo will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting goods at 3500 Galleria Dr. in Greenville. Bicycle rodeo event leaders Julie Scoran and Rick Cannon […]
ANOTHER universal basic income program (UBI) worth $1,000 per month is set to launch in the country. The payments will go out to 200 low-income residents in. , Maryland, according to a message posted by Mayor Brandon Scott's office. Under UBI, select people get recurring payments usually for a limited...
About 15 years ago, Andrew McLindon, an entrepreneur and avid cyclist, was riding his bike in Austin, Texas, when he thought about a friend’s 12-year-old son. The boy had never known the joy of biking because he suffered from hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain that often causes balance disturbances.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program.
The fund will provide 200 parents between 18- and 24-years-old with an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month over two years to provide financial stability, Scott’s office said.
The mayor has allocated $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be directly distributed to recipients.
“Our Guaranteed Income pilot program will help combat the economic fallout from COVID-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic,” Scott said in an announcement. “This is, fundamentally, about putting our...
