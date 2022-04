No. 1 - A man wanted for allegedly gunning down his ex-wife and teen daughter outside their North Lauderdale home last week took his own life Monday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andre Odaine Anglin after a Wednesday morning shooting that claimed the lives of the two victims, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. On Monday, Anglin committed suicide at a gas station at 901 W. Sunrise Boulevard, officials said. The initial investigation showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, BSO officials said. Friends identified the victims as Jennifer Bellony and her 15-year-old daughter, and said Anglin was Bellony's ex-husband and the father of the teen.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO