ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, IL

Determining Future Use For Farmers Grain & Coal Site

wrmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing continues at the former Farmers Grain and Coal site...

wrmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa River One Of The Most Endangered In US

The future of one major river we have here in Eastern Iowa is in danger according to a recent list looking at the most endangered rivers in the United States. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America flowing 2,350 miles, just 100 miles short of the Missouri River that’s located on the western border of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
KOEL 950 AM

Nearly 12 Million Dollars Is Headed to the Iowa Treasury

In 1998 there was a landmark settlement involving tobacco companies and in the last 24 years, Iowa has received $1.41 billion dollars in payments, according to CBS2Iowa. The great news is, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States, Iowa will continue to receive annual payments, in perpetuity.
IOWA STATE
Interesting Engineering

High-flying kites could power your home with wind energy

For Florian Bauer, co-CEO and chief technology officer of Kitekraft, a Munich-based company developing a flying wind turbine power system, tackling climate change is personal. "It all started during my school days when I read Al Gore's book and saw his documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth'. It triggered me and encouraged my decision to study renewable energies because I felt I could help solve the problem by being an engineer," he tells IE in a video interview.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Grain And Coal

Comments / 0

Community Policy