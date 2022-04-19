Determining Future Use For Farmers Grain & Coal Site

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group representing gas station owners is threatening to go to court. They want to block the state of Illinois from posting a notice on every fuel pump. The notice informs drivers of a six-month delay in Illinois' latest tax increase on gasoline. A Republican lawmaker said...
Events over the past few weeks, months and even years are impacting people in Kansas, and many involved in the agricultural industry came to Salina this week with uncertainty as a major concern. Shortly after the 57th Annual Mid America Farm Expo kicked off Wednesday, Ben Brown, a senior research...
The future of one major river we have here in Eastern Iowa is in danger according to a recent list looking at the most endangered rivers in the United States. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America flowing 2,350 miles, just 100 miles short of the Missouri River that’s located on the western border of Iowa.
In 1998 there was a landmark settlement involving tobacco companies and in the last 24 years, Iowa has received $1.41 billion dollars in payments, according to CBS2Iowa. The great news is, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States, Iowa will continue to receive annual payments, in perpetuity.
MOLINE, Ill. — The Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge is over 50 years old, dangerously narrow, too small to support daily vehicle traffic and in need of rebuilding. Now, through a series of public commentary meetings, the Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for input from Quad Cities area residents on what it should include in bridge replacement plans.
For Florian Bauer, co-CEO and chief technology officer of Kitekraft, a Munich-based company developing a flying wind turbine power system, tackling climate change is personal. "It all started during my school days when I read Al Gore's book and saw his documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth'. It triggered me and encouraged my decision to study renewable energies because I felt I could help solve the problem by being an engineer," he tells IE in a video interview.
