As someone who has invested in St. Louis Cardinals power prospect 2B Nolan Gorman in several fantasy baseball leagues, I keep paying close attention to how several members of the big-league Cardinals hit. Tommy Edman is doing well, but Dylan Carlson is struggling. Albert Pujols sure looks good as the right-handed platoon at designated hitter, but Corey Dickerson (in limited playing time) does not. Shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling -- yet again. Gorman is going to force himself into the big-league lineup at some point, but the main question is how.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO