ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian forces capture first city in battle for Donbas

By Ed Ram and Isobel Koshiw in Dnipro
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwXBm_0fDT8h1q00
Two people embrace as evacuees board a bus leaving Kreminna on Saturday.

Russian forces have seized the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor has said.

Kreminna, a city of more than 18,000 people about 350 miles (560km) south-east of the capital, Kyiv, appears to be the first city captured in a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ [Russians]. They have entered the city,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing on Tuesday. “Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”

He said Russian forces had attacked “from all sides”.

“It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics – about 200 dead – but in reality there are many more,” he said, without making it clear what period the estimated death toll covered.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Evacuated residents from the city have said they are unable to reach relatives and friends there.

Olena Stetsenko, the head of the City Korupus volunteer organisation located in Kreminna, was evacuated from the city in mid-March. Stetsenko was one of the last to reach someone inside the city before her mobile signal was fully cut off at lunchtime on Monday, she said, hours after Russian forces reportedly took the city.

There has been a pattern of Ukrainian towns and villages losing mobile connection shortly after falling under Russian occupation.

“My relative said [on Monday] that there were Russian planes and helicopters flying over the town,” said Stetsenko. “They said that [the Russians] were using every single type of heavy equipment: grads [rocket launchers], tanks.

“As of yesterday, they were on the outskirts of the city and there was street fighting going on. The [Russians] are afraid to come into the city because of mines,” said Stetsenko, who estimates there are about 3,500 residents left in the city.

Natalia Chekhuta, the head of Kreminna’s regional administration from 2015 to 2019, said she was devastated. Chekhuta, who is still a regional councillor for the city, said she had been running volunteer evacuation missions from the start of the war. At first, not many people wanted to evacuate, she said, but in the last three weeks evacuations began “en masse”.

Chekhuta and her team were heading to Kreminna on 18 April to collect people as Russian troops broke through Ukrainian defence lines and entered the city. Ukrainian soldiers in a neighbouring town would not let them pass. She found out that one family had tried to leave and their car was shot at – two of them died and another was injured.

“The people we were going to collect were ringing me, asking me to still come,” said Chekhuta. “It was so hard; since then we’ve had no contact.”

On Saturday 16 April, two days before Russian forces occupied the city, the Guardian travelled there to witness what was the last evacuation of Kreminna residents.

In Kreminna’s centre on Saturday, a white armoured bus pulled up on an unassuming street corner and civilians dashed out of basements under scuffed apartment blocks towards the vehicle, clutching bags and pets in their arms. The conductor of the armoured evacuation bus, being run by the local NGO Vostok SOS, crammed their belongings into the hold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dsNu_0fDT8h1q00
A woman is helped as she walks towards a bus evacuating residents from Kreminna on Saturday. Photograph: Ed Ram/The Guardian

The 17 evacuees hugged loved ones and said teary goodbyes to the backdrop of not so distant booms. Those who stayed watched the bus pull away from the cover of the arches of Soviet-era apartment blocks.

A stone’s throw away from the pickup point in Kreminna, debris from a recent attack blocked access and the bus had to take a longer and more dangerous detour around the city under the constant threat of more incoming artillery rounds.

An elderly man who has trouble walking and with his eyesight was led towards the bus by a younger man. A tense group effort was made to lift him on to the bus and get his legs into a position where was able to sit down inside. The bus then collected a middle-aged woman, who was accompanied by a man who kissed her goodbye in the aisle before jumping off.

Victoria Slobodyansk, a 61-year-old retired English teacher, who was travelling with her husband, Oleksandr, her cat in a basket on her lap and a guinea pig in a bag at her feet, said she was leaving because of the images she had seen of Bucha and Hostomel, two towns in the Kyiv region that were devastated under Russian occupation.

Speaking from a town in Dnipro region after being evacuated, Slobodyansk said she had been trying to contact her friends and help other people contact their relatives but with no luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnoOv_0fDT8h1q00
The bus is loaded with luggage before evacuating people from the city. Photograph: Ed Ram/The Guardian

“Someone who’s in France and hasn’t heard from her grandfather for 48 hours has asked me to make calls,” she said. “I know people who live in the same apartment block but none of them have signal.

“We are all so worried. All of our souls are hurting for Kreminna. It’s a small town but it’s clean and pretty and we all love it very much.”

Slobodyansk said that before she left the city, there had been no gas for three weeks. She said electricity had been cut several times though local workers had managed to re-establish the connection on 15 April. She said residents had been cooking on the streets when there was no electricity.

“We knew that it was going to be hard and we knew that they were going to bomb us but our guys would manage to withstand them,” said Slobodyansk. “But we understand that it was hard for them; they were defending their positions for weeks.”

Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 173

nonofitnone
2d ago

Putin's Russia is a wanna-be superpower. If it wasn't for the nuclear technology they gained in the past century...They would be nothing!!! There desperate to save face over there huge miss calculations of real warriors.

Reply(8)
24
Thunder Storms
2d ago

They seized a city of 18k. They were mostly citizens with few Ukranian forces. That speaks volumes about the strength of the Russian army. Very weak and poorly trained. They really don't want any part of the US.

Reply(6)
17
Just Sayin'
2d ago

Practically everyone in the world except India, China, Turkey and Iran hate Russia. Birds of a feather flock together. I don't get it. How could anyone in their right minds think this is OK??

Reply(5)
6
Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pig#Mobile#Eyesight#Ukrainian#Russians#The City Korupus
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy