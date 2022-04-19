ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mask mandate dropped at Atlanta’s airport, on MARTA

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrdwQ_0fDT8Lny00

ATLANTA — Masks are now optional for employees, passengers and visitors inside Atlanta’s airport, while traveling on airplanes and while riding MARTA.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Tuesday that masks would no longer be required for employees, passengers or visitors.

Soon after, MARTA released a statement that also appeared to make masks optional.

“MARTA will not enforce the mask mandate until further notice. Customers and employees are free to continue wearing masks on the system but masks are not required at this time,” officials said.

The news of lifts on local bans comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate at airports nationwide on Monday.

Airlines followed suit, making masks optional on most flights.

On Monday, Atlanta-based Delta made masks optional for all customers and crew.

“Following the ruling of a U.S. district court judge on Monday, the Biden administration announced that the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mandate requiring masks in all U.S. airports and on board aircraft. Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.,” Delta said in a news release.

Despite masks now becoming optional, some travelers say they will continue to wear masks.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to passengers at Hartsfield, who had mixed reactions to the news.

“I was surprised they went ahead and changed that so soon, and I’m still gonna wear a mask. I’m still not quite comfortable with it,” traveler Susie Teszeler said.

Some travelers were elated at the news that masks were no longer required.

“It’s phenomenal, we were flying back from the Bahamas and when they announced it on the plane, everybody started clapping,” traveler Archie Taba said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The announcement cautions that local mask mandates still may be in effect in other countries.

The airline said that additional updates may be provided.

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus. Thank you for your support in complying with the federal mask mandate and keeping each other, and our customers, safe during the pandemic,” the statement said.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Channel 2 Action News that for months, he had been pushing for the mandate to end.

“We’ve done it for two years and it’s time to move beyond that and now make that the responsibility of individuals,” he said.

Now that masks are no longer required, it comes down to personal responsibility, traveler Robert Fisher said.

“I think if people want to wear a mask and they feel safer wearing it, they should and those that don’t want wear one they should not,” he said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation's largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Hartsfield, GA
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

It’s Atlanta Burger Week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!. Between April 18 and April 24, support Atlanta’s local burger businesses by visiting and voting for your favorite one all while enjoying their delicious deals. Each establishment will be serving up their specialty burger in hopes to be this year’s winner.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Lifewnikk

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List ($1000 and up)

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Airport#Global Travel#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Albany Herald

New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WGCL) -- An Atlanta woman is working to make it safer for other women to get around. Staggering statistics prompted her to launch a rideshare service just for women. Lyft says they had more than 4,000 sexual assaults reported from 2017 to 2019, and Uber says they had nearly 6,000 from 2017 to 2018.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
138K+
Followers
100K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy