Mask mandate dropped at Atlanta’s airport, on MARTA

ATLANTA — Masks are now optional for employees, passengers and visitors inside Atlanta’s airport, while traveling on airplanes and while riding MARTA.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Tuesday that masks would no longer be required for employees, passengers or visitors.

Soon after, MARTA released a statement that also appeared to make masks optional.

“MARTA will not enforce the mask mandate until further notice. Customers and employees are free to continue wearing masks on the system but masks are not required at this time,” officials said.

The news of lifts on local bans comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate at airports nationwide on Monday.

Airlines followed suit, making masks optional on most flights.

On Monday, Atlanta-based Delta made masks optional for all customers and crew.

“Following the ruling of a U.S. district court judge on Monday, the Biden administration announced that the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mandate requiring masks in all U.S. airports and on board aircraft. Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.,” Delta said in a news release.

Despite masks now becoming optional, some travelers say they will continue to wear masks.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to passengers at Hartsfield, who had mixed reactions to the news.

“I was surprised they went ahead and changed that so soon, and I’m still gonna wear a mask. I’m still not quite comfortable with it,” traveler Susie Teszeler said.

Some travelers were elated at the news that masks were no longer required.

“It’s phenomenal, we were flying back from the Bahamas and when they announced it on the plane, everybody started clapping,” traveler Archie Taba said.

The announcement cautions that local mask mandates still may be in effect in other countries.

The airline said that additional updates may be provided.

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus. Thank you for your support in complying with the federal mask mandate and keeping each other, and our customers, safe during the pandemic,” the statement said.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Channel 2 Action News that for months, he had been pushing for the mandate to end.

“We’ve done it for two years and it’s time to move beyond that and now make that the responsibility of individuals,” he said.

Now that masks are no longer required, it comes down to personal responsibility, traveler Robert Fisher said.

“I think if people want to wear a mask and they feel safer wearing it, they should and those that don’t want wear one they should not,” he said.

