Sarasota man murdered after argument over cables, deputies say

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a man in connected to a deadly shooting that killed a man in the Colonial Oaks neighborhood of Sarasota, according to a statement.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the area of Green Oak Court and Wood Oak Drive at about 1:48 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that Patrick Eckardt, 30, of Jacksonville was visiting a home in the neighborhood for a few days when he began cutting its utility cables.

Deputies said this led to an argument between Eckardt and the victim, a 64-year-old man, that turned violent when Eckardt pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot the older man multiple times.

The victim died from his injuries. Meanwhile, Eckardt drove away from the scene of the crime in a silver pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they later found him traveling west on Fruitville Road and stopped him. A gun was found in the truck’s glovebox after they searched the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Eckardt was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is domestic in nature. However, the victim will not be identified, per Marsy’s Law.

The investigation is ongoing.

