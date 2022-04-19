ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

Chenango County State of Emergency

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E99ZF_0fDT6r6w00

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck has declared a State of Emergency and Travel Ban for Chenango County. Both took effect at 5 AM Tuesday morning and will continue until further notice.

The State of Emergency declares a ban on non-essential travel on all county and local roads. This prohibition does not apply to:

Vehicles engaged in Snow removal, sanding, salting, clearing and towing operations or those traveling to or from their job in relation to these duties

  • Medical Personnel enroute to our from their offices or hospitals for the treatment of patients
  • Public employees designated as essential personnel by their employers or contractors retained by the government to perform emergency related services.
  • Utility operators and repair personnel
  • Volunteers or employees of non-profit organizations providing emergency help associated with disaster relief, recovery, and assistance at the Direction of or with the authorization of the Director of Emergency Management or Chenango County.
  • Employees of healthcare facilities (hospitals, nursing homes)
  • Other employees deemed by their employer to be essential to business operation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UPDATE: Over 42,000 Customers without Power in Broome County

UPDATE: Endicott Municipal Electric says it expects to take 24 to 48 hours to restore service to all customers. Customers are asked to consult the NYSEG website for shelter information, dry ice distribution, and other safety precautions. In addition, the Endicott Water Department is asking customers to conserve water as water supply is limited due to the wells being offline.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Chenango County, NY
Government
County
Chenango County, NY
News Channel 34

Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Susquehanna County makes disaster emergency declaration due to snow

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old man winter made a Spring return, hopefully for the last time this year, dumping several inches of snow across the region. Depending on where you live, you saw a little snow or places like Susquehanna County saw significant snowfall, Monday night. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler lives there […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
97.5 WTBD

Heavy Snow Kills The Power For Thousands of Central New Yorkers

Utility crews are working hard this morning on a large number of downed power lines from falling trees and tree limbs all over Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. The City of Oneonta had enough such downed lines that a "State of Emergency" of declared until further notice to warn area residents of no unnecessary travel in the city to keep everyone safe.
ONEONTA, NY
