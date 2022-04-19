Chenango County State of Emergency
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck has declared a State of Emergency and Travel Ban for Chenango County. Both took effect at 5 AM Tuesday morning and will continue until further notice.
The State of Emergency declares a ban on non-essential travel on all county and local roads. This prohibition does not apply to:
Vehicles engaged in Snow removal, sanding, salting, clearing and towing operations or those traveling to or from their job in relation to these duties
- Medical Personnel enroute to our from their offices or hospitals for the treatment of patients
- Public employees designated as essential personnel by their employers or contractors retained by the government to perform emergency related services.
- Utility operators and repair personnel
- Volunteers or employees of non-profit organizations providing emergency help associated with disaster relief, recovery, and assistance at the Direction of or with the authorization of the Director of Emergency Management or Chenango County.
- Employees of healthcare facilities (hospitals, nursing homes)
- Other employees deemed by their employer to be essential to business operation.
