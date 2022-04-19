Chenango County State of Emergency

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck has declared a State of Emergency and Travel Ban for Chenango County. Both took effect at 5 AM Tuesday morning and will continue until further notice.

The State of Emergency declares a ban on non-essential travel on all county and local roads. This prohibition does not apply to:

Vehicles engaged in Snow removal, sanding, salting, clearing and towing operations or those traveling to or from their job in relation to these duties

Medical Personnel enroute to our from their offices or hospitals for the treatment of patients

Public employees designated as essential personnel by their employers or contractors retained by the government to perform emergency related services.

Utility operators and repair personnel

Volunteers or employees of non-profit organizations providing emergency help associated with disaster relief, recovery, and assistance at the Direction of or with the authorization of the Director of Emergency Management or Chenango County.

Employees of healthcare facilities (hospitals, nursing homes)

Other employees deemed by their employer to be essential to business operation.

