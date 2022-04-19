As of 10:40 this morning our broadcast services were restored and NewsChannel 34 is back on the air.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We apologize that we are currently off the air due to the weather conditions. We are working on getting power restored and back on the air. We will bring you the latest information on BinghamtonHomepage.com.

Current Radar

You can see the latest weather conditions on the Interactive Radar right here.

