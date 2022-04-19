ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 34 is back on the air

By -David Sorensen
 2 days ago

As of 10:40 this morning our broadcast services were restored and NewsChannel 34 is back on the air.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We apologize that we are currently off the air due to the weather conditions. We are working on getting power restored and back on the air. We will bring you the latest information on BinghamtonHomepage.com.

Broome County State of Emergency
Current Radar

You can see the latest weather conditions on the Interactive Radar right here.

April winter storm causes closings, delays

(WIVT/WBGH) – A springtime winter storm that battered much of Upstate New York and Pennsylvania has prompted multiple schools and organizations to close or open late on Tuesday. As of 9:00 a.m. on April 19, at least a dozen schools in the region announced they would be closed or be delayed by two hours after a […]
Nor’Easter Sets Sights on Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. April 18 to noon April 19 for much of the Southern Tier. For Chenango and Delaware Counties, the National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow accumulating five to eleven inches through mid-day April 19.
Winter Weather Alerts in place for all of the Twin Tiers from Monday afternoon/evening until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern...
More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.
Broome County State of Emergency

BROOME COUNTY, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar has declared a State of Emergency and a Travel Ban in Broome County for Tuesday, April 19th. Only essential personnel such as first responders and healthcare employees should be driving to work. County Parks and BC Transit are closed. All county buildings are closed for today. In […]
Famous Plane From Buffalo,NY Found In Siberian Lake

A World War 2 era plane that was built in Buffalo is back in the 716 after being pulled from a Siberian Lake. It never ceases to amaze me how incredible the history of Buffalo and Western New York is. Winning the war took an entire nation and, more specifically, the hard work of Americans at home and here in Buffalo. The Bell p-39 has a legendary history in the United States and WW2 and it is a MUST see at The Niagara Aerospace Museum!
Heavy snow pulls power lines, sparks forest fires in Susquehanna

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems. “It’s crazy we had 70-degree weather the past couple of days,” said Charlotte Buchanan, manager at Pump Pantry. Now — a different story. A snowstorm toward the end of April created power outages at […]
