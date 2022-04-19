ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in...

Great Bend Post

Kan. man arrested after 2 died in motorcycle, pickup crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle crash have made an arrest. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to an injury accident at 17th Street North and Tyler Road in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders located 20-year-old Jacob Fowler and 20-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

Wichita man convicted of voluntary manslaughter for 2020 death of woman found in Sumner County

MARION, Kan. (KAKE) – A Wichita man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020. The Attorney General’s Office announced that 50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita entered a no contest plea in Marion County District count to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery.
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, April 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burke, Ebony Renee; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Burris, Tiaundra...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman charged with fleeing, attempting to elude police

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. Sidney M. Darrenkamp, 22, Atchison, was charged on Tuesday by District Court warrants for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and other traffic violations in connection to incidents on April 16 and April 17, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
