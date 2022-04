The Justice Department has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse a judge's recent ruling that ended the nation's mask mandate on public transit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the department to appeal the decision, issuing a statement Wednesday that said the mandate "remains necessary for the public health.""CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings," the CDC's statement continued. "CDC's number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO