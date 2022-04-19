ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

SARS-CoV-2: from herd immunity to hybrid immunity

By David Goldblatt
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Herd immunity, where a pathogen can no longer efficiently spread in a population, is achieved when a large proportion of the population becomes immune, making the spread of infection from person to person unlikely and protecting those without immunity. Despite the global spread of SARS-CoV-2, the failure of virus- and vaccine-induced...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Ultrastructural insight into SARS-CoV-2 entry and budding in human airway epithelium

Ultrastructural studies of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells are crucial to better understand the mechanisms of viral entry and budding within host cells. Here, we examined human airway epithelium infected with three different isolates of SARS-CoV-2 including the B.1.1.7 variant by transmission electron microscopy and tomography. For all isolates, the virus infected ciliated but not goblet epithelial cells. KeyÂ SARS-CoV-2 entry molecules, ACE2 and TMPRSS2, were found to be localised to the plasma membrane including microvilli but excluded from cilia. Consistently, extracellular virions were seen associated with microvilli and the apical plasma membrane but rarely with ciliary membranes. Profiles indicative of viral fusion where tomography showed that the viral membrane was continuous with the apical plasma membrane and the nucleocapsids diluted, compared with unfused virus, demonstrate that the plasma membrane is one site of entry where direct fusion releasing the nucleoprotein-encapsidated genome occurs. Intact intracellular virions were found within ciliated cells in compartments with a single membrane bearing S glycoprotein. Tomography showed concentration of nucleocapsids round the periphery of profiles strongly suggestive of viral budding into these compartments and this may explain how virions gain their S glycoprotein containing envelope.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparing COVID-19-related hospitalization rates among individuals with infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity in Israel

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, accurate assessment of population immunity and the effectiveness of booster and enhancer vaccine doses is critical. We compare COVID-19-related hospitalization incidence rates in 2,412,755 individuals across four exposure levels: non-recent vaccine immunity (two BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine doses five or more months prior), boosted vaccine immunity (three BNT162b2 doses), infection-induced immunity (previous COVID-19 without a subsequent BNT162b2 dose), and enhanced infection-induced immunity (previous COVID-19 with a subsequent BNT162b2 dose). Rates, adjusted for potential demographic, clinical and health-seeking-behavior confounders, were assessed from July-November 2021 when the Delta variant was predominant. Compared with non-recent vaccine immunity, COVID-19-related hospitalization incidence rates were reduced by 89% (87"“91%) for boosted vaccine immunity, 66% (50"“77%) for infection-induced immunity and 75% (61"“83%) for enhanced infection-induced immunity. We demonstrate that infection-induced immunity (enhanced or not) provides more protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization than non-recent vaccine immunity, but less protection than booster vaccination. Additionally, our results suggest that vaccinating individuals with infection-induced immunity further enhances their protection.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Potent alpaca nanobodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have developed a novel strategy for identifying potent miniature antibodies, so-called nanobodies, against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The approach led to the discovery of multiple nanobodies that in cell cultures and mice effectively blocked infection with different SARS-CoV-2 variants. The findings, which are described in the journals Nature Communications and Science Advances, could pave the way for new treatments against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impaired humoral and T cell response to vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm patients treated with ruxolitinib

Inferior outcomes have been observed with SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with chronic myeloid neoplasms, emphasising the importance of development of robust immunity in this population. We and others have previously shown that a single dose of vaccine induces an immunological response in most patients with chronic myeloid malignancies [1,2,3,4]. However, the relatively small size of our initial cohorts limited analysis of certain subgroups, while other publications did not study the T cell response to vaccination, an essential component of vaccine efficacy [5]. We report here the humoral and T cell responses induced by sequential doses of vaccination against SARS-Cov-2 in patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms as well as the early protective effect on infection in these patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning and health need better values

Health care is a human process that generates data from human lives, as well as the care they receive. Machine learning has worked in health to bring new technology into this sociotechnical environment, using data to support a vision of healthier living for everyone. Interdisciplinary fields of research like machine learning for health bring different values and judgements together, requiring that those value choices be deliberate and measured. More than just abstract ideas, our values are the basis upon which we choose our research topics, set up research collaborations, execute our research methodologies, make assessments of scientific and technical correctness, proceed to product development, and finally operationalize deployments and describe policy. For machine learning to achieve its aims of supporting healthier living while minimizing harm, we believe that a deeper introspection of our field's values and contentions is overdue. In this perspective, we highlight notable areas in need of attention within the field. We believe deliberate and informed introspection will lead our community to renewed opportunities for understanding disease, new partnerships with clinicians and patients, and allow us to better support people and communities to live healthier, dignified lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH

