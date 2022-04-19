ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 7.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.7 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 1ST * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 1st. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.2 feet and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, then reach a crest near 48.5 feet on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 46.8 47.5 48.0
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY, MAY 1ST * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to Sunday, May 1st. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 46.2 feet and slowly rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening, then reach a crest near 48.5 feet on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 46.2 Thu 8 pm CDT 46.8 47.5 48.0
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Thu 8 PM 28.7 28.8 28.8 28.8 1 PM 4/23
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 31.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.3 Thu 8 PM 31.7 31.9 32.0 32.0 7 AM 4/24
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:35:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Johnson; Washington The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...English River at Kalona. * WHEN...From Friday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins going over several county roads, including 13th St, Kiwi Ave, Orange Ave and Poplar Ave. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:20:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Keokuk The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. .Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible which could lead to flooding on the English, Wapsipinicon and North Skunk Rivers. Limited confidence in the placement of rainfall over the next 24 hours is resulting in the issuance of this watch. Please stay tuned for further updates. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. For the Skunk River...including Sigourney...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...North Skunk River near Sigourney. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water affects most agricultural land near Sigourney. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible. * WHERE...Monida Pass...Pine Creek Pass...Targhee Pass Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big Holes... Island Park area...Clark County and the Lost River Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blowing snow is possible at highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to around 5500 to 6000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where snowfall is heaviest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.8 Thu 8 pm CDT 15.7 15.7 15.8
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to 32.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Clark County and the Colorado River Valley including Las Vegas, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Mesquite, and Primm. * WHEN...until 2 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty southwest winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and power lines could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Brief periods of blowing dust may also occur near dry lake beds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves on Lake Mead and Mohave could reach up to 3 feet at times resulting in dangerous boating conditions.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 16.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 16.6 16.6 16.6
BROWN COUNTY, IL

