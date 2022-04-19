East Orange leaps into spring at Elmwood Park

At 9 years old, Destiny Tate is already worried about the over-pollution of Newark. She has friends in her third-grade classes who have asthma and said the air stinks when she leaves her Ironbound home in the morning. “A lot of people want to go outside and enjoy being outside and smell the nice air […] The post Another power plant might still come to Newark, despite residents’ pleas to stop appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO