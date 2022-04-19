East Orange leaps into spring at Elmwood Park

Just as the first day of spring officially kicked earlier off this week, the village’s four-year prized project, Tanglefoot Park, is starting to sprout life. Nestled on the cusp of the Grand River’s north channel in Spring Lake, the former longtime seasonal RV/trailer park looks noticeably different, and has the bones in place to prove it.
It's a nightmare scenario that could end fishing in the Hudson River as we know it. A fish that poses a serious risk to anglers has been discovered in the waters near Poughkeepsie. Environmentalists say that the round goby is more dangerous than pollution. And to the dismay of experts,...
Pot may be legal in New Jersey, but not 40 pounds of it. That’s what authorities said led to the arrest of an upstate New York mechanic by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Wednesday, April 13 -- exactly a week away from 4/20.
Two ramps at Garden State Parkway Exit 105 for Route 36 will really close Tuesday night for a nine-month road project. The work was scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed at the last minute until Tuesday. The Turnpike Authority on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for a reason.
The abandoned Hudson Valley sanitorium where Henry Fonda's wife committed suicide is being transformed into a posh wellness resort near Beacon in Dutchess County. After undergoing a lobotomy, President John F. Kennedy's sister Rosemary was sent to live in Craig House on Route 9D. The mental hospital once treated the rich and famous including the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald who suffered from schizophrenia. After closing in 1999, the enormous mansion sat neglected for over 20 years.
Two winning tickets from the Saturday, April 16 Powerball drawing were sold in North Jersey. Both tickets win the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Essex County: News Plus, 603 Valley Rd., Upper Montclair; and. Somerset County: Apak Liquor, 26 South Main St., Manville. The...
Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
It's beginning to LOOK a lot like summertime in the Hudson Valley once again. As we work our way though the first few days of spring, the days are getting brighter and longer, and we're beginning to hear about some of our favorite local traditions getting back to normal operations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To put it bluntly, that joint was packed today. Hundreds of weed enthusiasts wrapped around the “Zen Leaf” dispensary parking lot in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Thursday morning, eager to legally purchase recreational marijuana products for the first time in state history. “This is...
The Jersey City Central Avenue Special Improvement District (CASID) has partnered with New Jersey Clean Communities (NJCC) and BagUpNJ to distribute reusable grocery bags to the community on May 3, one day before New Jersey’s “bag ban” begins. The bags will be given away from 11 a.m....
A sinkhole the size of a studio apartment swallowed a small section of Sip Avenue in Jersey City Wednesday afternoon, closing down the roadway. No one was injured by the road collapse between West Side and Bryant avenues. It appears that the sinkhole was caused by an 8-inch water main break and 32-inch sewer collapse, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A decade-long fight to bring legal marijuana to New Jersey ended Thursday as the first recreational stores opened early in the morning. Seven dispensaries are authorized to start selling weed at 13 locations. The shops are scattered across the state, from Maplewood to Paterson to Vineland. Dispensaries have assured state officials […]
Two people were hurt and dozens more relocated as a massive three-alarm fire ravaged a Newark home Thursday morning, authorities said. More than 100 firefighters responded to 390 Lincoln Ave. as the blaze was reported just after 11:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. A third...
At 9 years old, Destiny Tate is already worried about the over-pollution of Newark. She has friends in her third-grade classes who have asthma and said the air stinks when she leaves her Ironbound home in the morning. “A lot of people want to go outside and enjoy being outside and smell the nice air […]
The post Another power plant might still come to Newark, despite residents’ pleas to stop appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Three winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, April 20 drawing were sold in New Jersey, including one good for $2 million. The $2 million ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 57 East 30th St., in Paterson. It was originally a $1 million second-tier prize, but was purchased with Power Play,...
Officials are seeking a judge’s order granting access to voting machines for 30 election districts in Newark after poll workers failed to turn in ballots from those districts in Tuesday’s school board race. Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin said Thursday that county lawyers were seeking an order in...
At least seven New Jersey Transit buses were destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon in Hudson County. The NJ Transit buses were parked at the bus storage yard in North Bergen. It was unclear how the fire started, but large plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles. A...
The Ironbound section of Newark is a four-mile square community that includes three fossil fuel power plants, countless industrial facilities, three Superfund sites, an incinerator that burns millions of tons of trash each year, a bus depot, and the fifth-largest sewage treatment plant in the country. Spoiler alert: It may...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews worked Wednesday to repair a huge sinkhole in the middle of a Jersey City street.CBS2 has been told an 8-inch watermain break and a sewer collapse caused the sinkhole on Sip Avenue.No residents have been displaced, but Suez crews are expected to work through the night to fix it.Sip Avenue is closed in both directions from West Side Avenue to Bryan Avenue.
