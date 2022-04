As the go-to for self-published artists and bedroom producers, SoundCloud has long held the reputation of being a breeding ground for emerging talent and sounds. Now, the platform is looking to go above and beyond beyond just a discovery platform with their "First on SoundCloud" program. Somewhat akin to XXL's Freshman Class or Red Bell's Music Academy back in the day, the incubator program was designed as a way for the platform to help foster and promote the next generation of artists that originated on SoundCloud to achieve breakout moments and crucial career milestones.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO