A couple of Casper College basketball players will further their athletic careers after a year with the T-Bird program. Rashaun Agee will be going to Bowling Green University in Ohio after throwing 20 points per game along with 11 rebounds per contest. He was named a first-team All-Region IX player and named to the Region IX All-Tournament team. Agee spent a year at New Mexico State before attending Casper College. Bowling Green plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 13-18 this past season.

CASPER, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO