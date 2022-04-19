Michigan Football: Gaining momentum with a 5-star wide receiver

Three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora is set for an official visit to Rutgers football. Lora confirmed the news on his social media account on Tuesday night. The news that Lora will be taking an official visit to Rutgers was broken on Tuesday night by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. Lora is a three-star defensive lineman who is ranked the No. 22 player in Virginia according to 247Sports. The class of 2023 recruit at Woodberry Forrest (Woodberry Forrest, VA) is also ranked the No. 87 defensive lineman in the nation. He holds a number of ‘Power Five’ offers including Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He posted the confirmation of the Rutgers football visit on Tuesday night following the report from 247Sports: #CHOP https://t.co/cKF2OIBjaQ — Rodney Lora (@RodneyLora) April 19, 2022 The class of 2023 is off to a solid start for Rutgers football. It features two top 10 players from New Jersey (four-star defensive linemen JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone). Within the past month, Rutgers has also added three-star Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr. and three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes from Pennsylvania.

