Nikkei Matsuri Festival

STRAIGHTFORWARD SNACKS? Delicious dining experiences that feel pretty direct are plentiful, all told. We understand the best routes to preparing, cooking, and eating a host of yummy goodies, and while our own preferred ways of readying a meal may differ from how other people like to make a particular dish, we generally understand the standard methods of creating a side, snack, or supper. But then along comes the artichoke, one of the most outlandish, and amazing, and otherworldly, and spectacular of all snackables ever, and we're not even including any dips, oils, or condiments in that praise. The artichoke stands in its own spotlight, always.
