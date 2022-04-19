ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Nikkei Matsuri Festival

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the 44th Annual Nikkei Matsuri Festival in San Jose's Japantown on Sunday, April 24, 10:00am-5:00pm—2022. Nikkei Matsuri Festival is back in person!. Hundreds of volunteers...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Artichoke Festival Lines Up Chefs With Heart

STRAIGHTFORWARD SNACKS? Delicious dining experiences that feel pretty direct are plentiful, all told. We understand the best routes to preparing, cooking, and eating a host of yummy goodies, and while our own preferred ways of readying a meal may differ from how other people like to make a particular dish, we generally understand the standard methods of creating a side, snack, or supper. But then along comes the artichoke, one of the most outlandish, and amazing, and otherworldly, and spectacular of all snackables ever, and we're not even including any dips, oils, or condiments in that praise. The artichoke stands in its own spotlight, always.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

This Free Morro Bay Kite Festival Rocks

HOW IS A ROCK LIKE A KITE? They both can be quite beautiful, and eye-catching, and pausing to admire one is something that is easy to do. Might we display an especially interesting rock, if it is small enough, on a shelf? We definitely would, much in the same way we might hang a beloved kite from our childhood out on the porch or in the garage, a colorful tribute to another time. But the comparisons between the two aren't plentiful, especially when you involve a colossal geologic formation like Morro Rock, which is far, far larger than a triangle of bright nylon, the sort of fabric that can soar on the slimmest of breezes. Perhaps these major differences are why the Morro Bay Kite Festival is so especially fetching: Light and bright objects sail high in the sky with the handsome and hulking volcanic cone as a beautiful backdrop, making for quite the striking visual.
MORRO BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

4/20 Festival in SF's Golden Gate Park Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

San Francisco's annual 4/20 bacchanal kicked off Wednesday morning at Golden Gate Park for the first time in two years and organizers are expecting a large and enthusiastic crowd. Gates opened at 10 a.m. to welcome revilers to the park's Hippie Hill and Robin Williams Meadow areas and for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Petaluma's 39th Annual Butter & Egg Days Parade and Festival

The city of Petaluma will present its 39th Annual Butter & Egg Days Parade this year after a 2-year hiatus. This parade celebrates all things Petaluma. The 2022 theme “Community – The Heart of Petaluma!” recognizes the importance of our outstanding, engaged nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers with huge giving hearts that fuel our community spirit. It’s what makes Petaluma such a special place to live. The parade has over 100 units with approximately 3,000 participants and 200 volunteers.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
NBC Bay Area

11th Annual Dreammakers and Risktakers

The 2022 Dreammakers and Risktakers celebration will be live this year as we gather to salute student innovators whose ideas hold the promise to change the world. NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre joins Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group to showcase the bravery and talent of our next-generation workforce. Join us to...
NBC Bay Area

History of Cannabis in San Francisco Takes Center Stage

Cannabis has long played a significant part in San Francisco's history, and that history is now on display at the public library as part of the city's inaugural Evergreen San Francisco Week. The display includes more than 30 different bags and other original art. This week also includes several other...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy