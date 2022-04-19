Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 23 DAYS AGO