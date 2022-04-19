ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

By Debra Dolan
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Gray News) – Verizon Wireless is raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for retail, customer service and inside sales teams. The company made the announcement Monday, adding...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

UnityPoint hospital to boost minimum wage to $17/hour

UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison, Wis., will raise its minimum wage to $17 an hour, effective April 4, NBC affiliate WMTV reported March 23. The hospital's new minimum wage is nearly $10 above the state minimum wage, according to the report. Staff members currently near the $17-an-hour wage will also see a bump in pay, not just the employees below that amount.
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Wireless#Verizon Customers#Gray News#Verizon Consumer Group#Gray Media Group Inc
Phone Arena

One of T-Mobile's most popular freebies is coming back soon (for a limited time)

Once considered the epitome of the "Un-carrier" mentality, as well as one of the key reasons why Verizon and AT&T customers were defecting to the competition in never-before-seen numbers, the T-Mobile Tuesdays program appears to have lost at least part of its mass appeal of late. Now that it's the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Verizon
WGAL

Pennsylvania to raise tip threshold for tipped minimum wage

Changes are coming to rules about how employers pay tipped workers in Pennsylvania. Under the new regulation, employers can only pay employees less than the minimum wage if the worker is earning at least $135 a month in tips. Currently, employers can pay tipped employees less than the state's minimum...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thefastmode.com

Tarana Wireless Raises $170M

Tarana Wireless, whose mission is to accelerate the broadband industry’s efforts to close the world’s persistent digital divide, announced reaching two major milestones this month. After commercial launch in late 2021 of Tarana’s G1 platform — which delivers fiber-class internet service at a fraction of fiber’s cost and...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Walmart takes driver pay to the executive level

A truck driving job with a six-figure salary, predictable schedules and regular routes? Nirvana? No, Walmart. The Bentonville, Arkansas-behemoth (NYSE: WMT) took commercial truck driver pay to another level Thursday, announcing it had raised starting driver pay to between $95,000 and $110,000 during a driver’s first year, up from $88,000.
BENTONVILLE, AR
CNET

Verizon Wireless Customers Report Outages Across US

Verizon customers across the US are reporting their mobile service is down. Complaints began Tuesday, and by 4:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, more than 23,000 issues were reported to the website Down Detector. While many of the reports have come from California and the West Coast, outages have been reported...
TECHNOLOGY
GOBankingRates

Which Dollar Store Is Best?

About 40% of the new stores that opened 2021 were dollar stores, according to Money.com. The three big dogs -- Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar -- operate 33,000 locations across North...
RETAIL
Mic

Most big corporations still aren’t paying a $15 minimum wage

Nationwide, wages are in the dumps. Which, honestly, is something you could’ve figured out by chatting with your local Starbucks barista. But a new report showing the majority of big corporations aren't paying a $15 minimum wage is just icing on the cake. On Tuesday, the Economic Policy Institute...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy