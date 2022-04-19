ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On-View Arrests And Warrants Served

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Assault: On April 12, 2022, DFC Thomas Snyder responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an inmate assault. Inmate Steven Joseph Boteler, age 41 of Leonardtown, was found to the be the aggressor in argument with another inmate that turned into a physical altercation....

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Sheriff’s Office still seeking answers in 10 year old cold case

La Plata, MD- Sunday, April 18, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the homicide of Martin Hawkins, a 32-year-old resident of La Plata. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Martin and his family. On April 18, 2012, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded […] The post Charles Sheriff’s Office still seeking answers in 10 year old cold case appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO investigating multiple shootings in Lexington Park over Easter Weekend

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating four shooting incidents over the weekend in Lexington Park. On Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:55 pm, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 45300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Upon investigation, an apartment’s storm door was struck by […] The post SMCSO investigating multiple shootings in Lexington Park over Easter Weekend appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
California State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Lusby, MD
California, MD
Crime & Safety
City
California, MD
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
City
Piney Point, MD
City
Owings, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Daily Voice

Six Suspects Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Tony Valenti: Police

Baltimore County Police have arrested six suspects in connection to the 2021 homicide of Rosario "Tony" Valenti, the department said on Monday, April 18. The suspects are being held without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, the department said. The suspects include Edward Glaze, Brandon Vogelsang, Brian Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hamrick, Eugene Epkins and Jessica Cruz.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shawn Michael#Marijuana#Dfc#Suboxone#The La Quinta Inn
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man jailed in deputy's shooting death makes escape attempt

A Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year failed in an escape attempt, authorities said.Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status, the Southern Illinoisan reported.No other inmates were involved, authorities said.Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the jail, investigators said, adding that jail property was damaged.Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December. Riley was fatally shot after responding to a call to motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals. Read More Johnson and Sunak issued Partygate fines by police
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

DC man charged in shooting of 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 27-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland. Delvonte Elmore was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. According to the...
WALDORF, MD
Fox News

Maryland man, 18, charged with raping teen girl near elementary school, police say

An 18-year-old Maryland man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the rape and assault of a 16-year-old girl, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Rockville around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a call of a rape that just occurred, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. Rockville is a city located about 17 miles north of Washington, D.C.
CBS Baltimore

Popular Little Italy Restaurant Manager Was Killed By Man On Robbery Spree, Charging Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday. Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. According to charging documents, Wise was on an armed robbery spree in Fells Point when he tried to rob Patterson and ended up shooting him. Samuel Wise, 22 Officers responded after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy