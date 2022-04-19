ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

West Michigan school helps with airline shortage

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnmKm_0fDT27Ax00

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With a nationwide pilot shortage continuing to affect scheduling, West Michigan Aviation Academy’s graduates are gearing up to join a demanding workforce.

Students who chose the school’s pilot program can graduate high school with their private pilot license. In addition to their elective courses, students have to log at least four hours of in-flight training and be at least 17-years-old to test for their license.

“That (Federal Aviation Administration) certification follows them,” said George Pavey, dean of Aviation and Engineering. “Though a private pilot is not someone who can go out and earn money, a private pilot license is required as the first step for any professional pilot.”

Several major carriers have cut service to smaller towns over the past year to account for staffing shortages. Additionally, airlines have added pay raises and signing bonuses in recent months to recruit future employees.

Students like Aubrey Bogardus would never have been exposed to a world of flying if it weren’t for the academy.

“The first flight I took I was like, ‘Yep; this is what I want to do,'” she said.

Pavey says flying is a passion-oriented industry. He says he can tell when a student connects with flight.

“What it does is that it opens the door of possibility for students,” he said. “Quite frankly, at most schools kids don’t even know that opportunities like this exist.”

West Michigan Aviation Academy is a tuition-free public charter high school for grades 9-12. It opened its doors in 2010. Some of its first graduates are now flying for commercial airlines out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Sports
The Saginaw News

COVID outbreaks at Michigan schools infect 45 students, staff

Michigan health officials identified 51 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, of which eight involved K-12 schools. School outbreaks were spread across three counties including Bay, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 45 students and staff tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to a state health department report published Monday, April 18. Among...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
LIFESTYLE
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter passes away at 67

Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 14. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy