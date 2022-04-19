ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music is back at Clef Club

By Mark Zimmaro
South Philly Review
 2 days ago
After two years of lockdown, the music has returned to the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts. The iconic venue at 736 S. Broad St. has been closed for the entirety of the pandemic but will reopen on April 23 with a performance by Germantown native Jonathan Blake and...

