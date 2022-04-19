ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Grand jury: Fresno Co. should do more to prevent conflicts of interest when awarding contracts

 2 days ago

An investigation by the Fresno County civil grand jury determined the county should do more to prevent conflicts of interest when awarding certain contracts.

The grand jury report shows a citizen complaint was filed over the handling of the new sheriff's substation that broke ground in 2020 near Armstrong and Harvey.

The person claimed a contract was awarded to a firm with a leader who is closely connected to the county official who recommended the award.

As a result of the investigation, the civil grand jury found the county charter does not explicitly state what constitutes a conflict of interest for county employees.

It also noted the lack of a designated person to address potential conflicts of interest and insufficient training.

"And so what we are working on right now is to make sure our employees at all levels here at the agency are fully aware of what those conflict laws are so we don't have issues as we work through projects here at the county," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The grand jury recommended steps to revise and update policies and procedures.

Supervisor Magsig said the county currently has a hotline set up for people to make complaints about potential conflicts of interest.

Officials say they will also continue to work on the areas identified by the grand jury.

Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

How Gov. Jerry Brown Tricked Voters Into Coddling Violent Felons

It’s an election year and crime has emerged as a major campaign issue, so it’s no wonder that the horrendous shootout between two gang factions in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead has led to much political fingerpointing. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. Republicans, who have become virtually...
CALIFORNIA STATE
