Scrapbook Showcase: Sullivan East Prom 2022

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough will host its Town Wide Yard Sale for the first time in five years next month. A release from the town states that on Saturday, May 14, vendors will line Boone Street and Main Street sidewalks in downtown Jonesborough. The yard sale is part of the “500 mile US-11 Antique […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia has produced documents regarding findings on the city’s landfill and sent them to the City of Bristol, Tennessee. A statement issued by Danielle Smith, the city attorney for Bristol, Tennessee, says that the documents were provided after a hearing, during which the court ordered some documents […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Tebow will speak at a youth encouragement event in Johnson City next month. Tebow is listed as the keynote speaker for the “There is Hope” event at Freedom Hall Civic Center on May 15. The event will be presented by 4thirTEEN, an organization that focuses on providing support to […]
Students from both Volunteer High School and Surgoinsville Middle School competed in several different competitions at the 2022 Tennessee SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in Chattanooga. Several students from the two schools placed in the top three, but only students that win gold will move on to compete at the National Leadership...
