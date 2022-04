MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “Gov. Tim Walz says he will not call a special session if legislators fail to get their work done on time. The 2022 session ends May 23. Lawmakers are considering many proposals for spending the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the state budget remains balanced for another year, so nothing absolutely needs to get done. Walz said during an event in North Minneapolis Wednesday that legislators need to do their work. ‘The Legislature is doing what the Legislature does. They’re waiting until the last minute,’ the DFL governor said. ‘I want to be very clear, there is no special session. We’re not going to have the taxpayers of Minnesota pay per diem.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO