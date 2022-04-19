ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Momma: A Modern Band With a Nostalgic Sound

Spin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a revealing lyric in Momma‘s standout new song “Speeding 72” that says a lot about the members of the New York-by-way-of-Los Angeles quartet: “Meet up on a Sunday, filling up the ashtray / Nothing gets in our way, always in a new place / You can catch us around, listening...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

"It really upset me, and it really affected me": the story of Johnny Cash's haunting Hurt

Johnny Cash's iconic version of Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt was nothing if not unlikely, but the Man In Black was no stranger to unlikely cover versions. Johnny Cash’s cover of Nine Inch Nails' Hurt never should have worked. Even Cash had his doubts at first. “When I heard the record, I said: ‘I can’t do that song. It’s not my style,” he said. But after four successful albums with Rick Rubin, he trusted the producer’s sometimes left-field instincts.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Crow
Person
Hayley Williams
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Music#The Sounds#Gold Soundz#The Echo
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

How Blondie rescued a song from obscurity and turned it into a breakthrough classic

As with The Paragons’ 1967 rocksteady tune The Tide Is High, which Blondie also covered, Hanging On The Telephone is also often mistaken as a Blondie composition. The original version was released in 1976 by pioneering power-pop-punk trio The Nerves as part of their sole release, a four-track EP on LA’s Bomp! Records, a label with a rich archive of proto-punk releases whose impressive roster included Iggy & The Stooges, The Germs, Devo and Stiv Bators & The Dead Boys, among others.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Could Def Leppard Collaborate With Ghost?

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said a collaboration with Ghost could be a possibility in the future. His comments came after Ghost leader Tobias Forge revealed that he tried to emulate the British band’s approach to songwriting on their latest album Impera. “I thought I would see if I...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy