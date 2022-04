MTV announced that the 2022 VMAs will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on Aug. 28 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. “We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO