Altamonte Springs, FL

Man Robs Central Florida Pizza Shop, Holds Worker Hostage: Police

By The Associated Press
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 49-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after robbing a central Florida Hungry Howies pizza shop and holding an employee hostage for more than seven hours, police said....

