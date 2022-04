KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new principal has been named at Horizon Middle School in Kearney. Amber Lewis has been selected to take on the role beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. Lewis has been Assistant Principal at Horizon since August of 2019 and prior to that, served as a Social Studies teacher at Kearney High School for ten years.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO