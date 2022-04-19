ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

FORMAT Music, Art & Tech Festival to Feature Phoenix, Khruangbin, Flaming Lips

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The inaugural edition of the FORMAT festival will bring a world-class mix of art, music and technology to the heart of the Ozarks in September. The event (whose name is a portmanteau for Music + Art + Technology) will take place from Sept. 23-25 on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas and feature performances from more than 50 acts including Rüfüs Du Sol , Phoenix , Khruangbin , Beach House , The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, and Herbie Hancock.

A release also promises “uniquely integrated performances, installations, and art experiences” from such renowned visual artists as Doug Aitken, sculptor Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, Marinella Senatore, assume vivid astro focus, Maurizio Cattelan’s Toiletpaper Magazine, John Gerrard in collaboration with Richie Hawtin, Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman, Sissel Tolaas, Charlap Hyman & Herrero, and many more.

“We had a vision for what this festival could be and made careful booking decisions in order for this to be a really special experience,” said C3 Presents partner and festival co-founder Charles Attal in a statement to Billboard . “As an art fan and music lover, I am personally excited about this show and look forward to seeing how it evolves year over year.”

The event is a production of C3 Presents and TRIADIC and it will take place on 250 acres of forested land just minutes from downtown Bentonville. It will feature site-specific commissions and architectural installations along with the musical headliners performing on a pair of traditional stages, as well as custom-built alternative settings, including “hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn, and a multi-room speakeasy,” according to the announcement.

Other acts slated to perform include: Herbie Hancock, the Marias, Richie Hawtin, Tundercat, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Elle King, Robert Glasper, Jamila Woods, Third World, Leftover Salmon and many more.

“With FORMAT in OZ, we’ve tried to capture all the things that make Northwest Arkansas one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic ecosystems in the country — unparalleled access to outdoor recreation, accessible art everywhere you turn, and a culture of innovation as boundless and wild as the Ozark mountains,” said Olivia Walton, Crystal Bridges and Momentary Board Chair in a statement. “We’re excited that FORMAT will help us introduce this corner of the Heartland to art and music fans from around the world.”

Throughout the weekend, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary will host performances, programming and events for festival attendees.

Among the art events slated to take place over the weekend are “daily invasions” featuring sculptor Cave’s iconic “Soundsuits,” a live performance series, PAT, from Satterwhite and producer Nightfeelings alongside a multi-channel video installation Aitken’s mirrored hot-air balloon, New Horizon, a large-scale light installation by Senatore, a large-scale maze made of recycled plastic bottles gathered from the local community by guerilla collective Luzinterruptus, a multi-roomed speak-easy by artists Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman and an interactive textile sculpture by Camil, among others.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (April 22) here ; Fans who sign up on the Official SMS List can get early access to tickets starting at 11 a.m. ET. Check out the full lineup below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Format Festival (@format_festival)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices

Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
ARCADIA, WI
The Gainesville Sun

Week Ahead: Song Contest, art festival, live music, Fresh Kitchen opens, kids' fun day

Week Ahead: March 27-April 2 HAPPENING NOW 10th Annual Santa Fe River Song Contest: 1 p.m. today, Rum 138, 2070 SW CR 138, Fort White. Admission: $10 per person, free ages 12 and younger. (oursantaferiver.org) All proceeds support Santa Fe River Inc. Live music, song contest,  silent action, artwork by some of the area’s most talented visual artists. Song...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NOLA.com

BUKU Music + Art Project's first night welcomed back New Orleans spring festivals with Tame Impala, EDM and drag wrestling

The BUKU Music + Art Project probably couldn't have asked for better weather when gates opened Friday afternoon. With blue skies and good vibes all around, BUKU returned to the grounds between Mardi Gras World and the Market Street Power Plant for the first night of its 10th edition, kickstarting a busy spring festival season in New Orleans after a rough two years of cancellations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
KSN.com

Music and Arts: Creation Station

Every Thursday, Unity of Wichita opens up its doors to a great art scene where everyone is invited. Creation Station was started in October and welcomes people of all ages to come to Unity of Wichita and create art for themselves from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. They have art in...
WICHITA, KS
Click2Houston.com

OFFICIAL RULES: Enter to win an original piece from a Bayou City Art Festival featured artist

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Bayou City Art Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Sumney
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
Maurizio Cattelan
Person
Richie Hawtin
Person
Robert Glasper
Billboard

Pop Conference 2022 Partners With Billboard for Keynote Panel Featuring Youssou N’Dour, Arooj Aftab and Lido Pimienta

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday (April 21) at 8 p.m. EST, Pop Conference 2022 will kick off its four-day online conference with an opening keynote panel in collaboration with Billboard and New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Billboard will also host and share the video after the conference. Titled “The Way Back Home: How Musicians Navigate Race and Borders,” the panel will feature Grammy-winning acclaimed musicians Youssou N’Dour, Arooj Aftab, Lido Pimienta and will be moderated by NPR music critic Ann Powers. Each will explore how their respective music crosses borders of all kinds,...
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Music Community#Flaming Lips#Format Music#Beach House#Nile Rodgers Chic#Toiletpaper Magazine#Charlap Hyman Herrero#C3 Presents#Triadic
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Maria Becerra, Tiago PZK and Lit Killah Show Argentina Power at Latin AMAs

Click here to read the full article. It was all about Argentine power at the Latin American Music Awards, with young guns Tiago PZK, Lit Killah and Maria Becerra onstage together for their hit “Entre Nosotros.” Representing a brash new generation of Argentine acts who have become global streaming phenoms with their blend of trap, pop and R&B, each of the three displayed a distinctive sound. Initially singing from chairs that simulated hospital beds that showed vital signs, and dressed all in white (a theme of the evening), the trio got up halfway, with screams from the audience sometimes overpowering the singing. No longer far away thanks to streaming, Argentine power is here to stay. Watch: ⚪️🇦🇷🎶 #MariaBecerra no quiere hablar de amor en los #LatinAMAs 2022. Así cantó "Entre nosotros" con Tiago PZK y @LITkillah pic.twitter.com/dPQPsS3XRp — Telemundo (@Telemundo) April 22, 2022 More from BillboardKarol G Brings Carefree Happiness to 'Provenza': Stream It NowKarol G Is Big Winner at Latin AMAs With 6 Awards, Followed by Bad Bunny: Full Winners ListLupita D'Alessio Sings Emotional Medley of 'Mudanzas,' 'Ese Hombre' & More at the 2022 Latin AMAs
MUSIC
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

The musical “Kinky Boots” will be screened 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls. “Kinky Boots” is about Charlie Price who has inherited his father’s struggling shoe factory. He makes friends with Lola, a performer and drag queen. Together, they partner to produce a line of boots to try and save his failing shoe factory.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CMT

LISTEN: Eric Church Releases Acoustic Version Of “Heart On Fire”

The Church Choir is praising the man upstairs, as they recently received new music from country music star Eric Church. The multi-platinum artist surprised his devoted fan base Wednesday afternoon (April 20), with an acoustic rendition of the chart-topping track, “Heart On Fire.”. The Chief dropped a stripped-back version...
MUSIC
Billboard

Grammy Museum to Host ‘The Power of Women in Country Music’ Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. On May 27, the Grammy Museum will launch a new exhibit that highlights women in country music, featuring artifacts or content related to the careers of 70 female country artists. Titled “The Power of Women in Country Music,” the exhibit highlights artists including Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, LeAnn Rimes, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and more. The exhibit also delves into the past and present of female artists in country music, highlighting the stories of Maybelle and Sara Carter, Patsy Montana, Patsy Cline, Wanda Jackson, Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Post Malone, Green Day, SZA to Headline Outside Lands Festival

Click here to read the full article. San Francisco’s Outside Lands is back this summer with headliners Post Malone, Green Day and SZA. Produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents, Outside Lands will return to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 5 to 7. This year’s lineup will also include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Jack Harlow, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure and Mitski. The stacked lineup continues with Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out and more. “We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy