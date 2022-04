PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation is struck down, but it’s leaving a lot of confusion in Philadelphia as the city’s mask mandate was reinstated on Monday. If you thought the decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out the national mask mandate on public transportation meant you could ditch the mask at Philadelphia International Airport, think again. Masks are still required to be worn inside the airport and while waiting at your terminal, but once you’re on board your plane you will probably be able to take them off if you want. Despite...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO