Wrightstown PD looking for vandals who damaged playground equipment

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Five people and a dog were found dead in a Minnesota home in what police are calling an “unimaginable tragedy.”. The dead — who police believe were all related to one another — were found in a Duluth home Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Duluth Police Department.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vandalism at three different churches in the Riverside area. “It’s saying someone is specifically targeting the churches here. Which is a major concern for us,” said Holly Barry, director at Five Points Chapel and Gardens. Sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, a large...
A handicapped access trail in the Arcadia Management Area in Richmond was badly damaged by vandals earlier this week, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
"Unfortunately, vandals senselessly targeted the trail earlier this week," the DEM said in a Facebook post. "They struck a large kiosk with a motor vehicle, threw the wheelchair access ramp and a smaller kiosk into the water, damaged and removed structural hardware, and destroyed a fishing line recycling box.
The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect from Bell Gardens who is wanted for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl.Bell Gardens PD said that the victim lured the victim into a residential garage in the Bellflower area on Thursday. Inside the residence, Robert Nunez and another suspect named Jaomir Perez, tied the victim up and raped her at knife point, the victim told authorities. Authorities managed to serve a search warrant on Thursday and arrested Perez. However, BGPD is still looking for Nunez, who is described as a 5-foot-7, 150 pound man with a dark complexion.BGPD said that Nunez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts are asked to contact Lt. D. Neslen at (562) 806-7637.
The Bangor Region Y appears to be the latest downtown business to be affected by a string of break-ins across the city. According to the Y's Facebook Page, all programs and services, including both pools, had to be shut down Thursday. "Our Y will now be CLOSED for the ENTIRE...
NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department is looking to return some items that were stolen between Feb. 28 and March 1. "We still have several items that we hope to return to the rightful owner, but they are not entered into our systems, and they do not have unique identifiers for us to track," Nampa PD said. "The items were taken from vehicles, construction trailers, constructions sites and residential garages."
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The Ridgeland Police Department is looking for a man who escaped custody. Police arrested Anterrion Robinson, 26, of Canton, on Thursday. When Robinson went in to be interviewed by a detective, he fled from the building. Investigators said they believe Robinson was able to contact someone...
