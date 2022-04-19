Gateway High School on modified lockdown Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO