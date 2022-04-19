ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gateway High School on modified lockdown Tuesday

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Gateway Area School District’s superintendent confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the high...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 13

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAZ

Ironton High, Middle Schools under a soft-lockdown order

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Access has been limited at Ironton Middle and Ironton High Schools Friday, according to Ironton High Principal Jeff Hairston. Principal Hairston says an individual who has been making some complaints about the police department was reported on campus wanting to interview students. “We don’t allow people...
IRONTON, OH
Chronicle

River Ridge High School in Lacey Evacuated Tuesday After Bomb Threat

River Ridge High School was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, according to Lacey police and a district official. About 9:25 a.m., the school received a call from someone who said there was a bomb at the school and provided a series of room numbers, according to police. Students were evacuated, North Thurston Public Schools spokesman Aaron Wyatt said.
LACEY, WA
WFAA

Royse City High School put on lockdown after students caught firing airsoft guns

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City High School was put on lockdown Friday morning after several students were seen firing airsoft pellet guns at other students, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and students were facing "serious ramifications for their actions by the school district and possible criminal charges," according to a police news release from Friday morning.
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Monroeville, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Gateway High School#Action News 4
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side. You can read his full comments below: “First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims. We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny. Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them. Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes. If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022 WHAT HAPPENED? Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Loved Ones Pay Tribute To Jaiden Brown And Mathew Steffy-Ross

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The unimaginable heartbreak of Sunday’s mass shooting at a party in Pittsburgh involving hundreds of teenagers is starting to set in. According to police, 10 people were shot at the party Sunday morning. Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17 years old and seniors in high school, were killed. (Photo Credit: Provided) Brown’s mother was heartbroken as KDKA spoke with her over the phone on Monday. Meanwhile, school leaders said they’ll remember Steffy-Ross as a considerate and respectful boy. Brown’s mother did not want to do an interview on camera, as she started making arrangements for her son’s funeral, but she...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Mifflin man dies after car goes off side of bridge in Duquesne

A man died Sunday morning after his SUV went off the side of a bridge in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County Police, the crash at the Thompson Run Bridge was reported shortly before 11 a.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as David Judy, of West Mifflin. He...
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Evidence of the chaotic overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side is very present as several bullet holes can be seen in a truck, a glass door, and destruction is clear throughout the East Allegheny neighborhood. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. “Here we are, on Easter, how can you even have a holiday?” RELATED STORIES: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy