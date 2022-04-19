Woman climbs through Taco Bell drive-thru swinging knife in NC
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman who climbed through a Taco Bell drive-thru swinging a knife Friday afternoon.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded at 4:26 p.m. to an armed robbery at Taco Bell located at 349 Akron Drive.
A woman entered through the drive-thru window while swinging a knife and took the cash drawer with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. The woman then got into a brown SUV that was waiting for her and drove away.
Police described the suspect as a white woman who was wearing a green shirt.
No Taco Bell employees were injured, police said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Winston- Salem Police Department.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
