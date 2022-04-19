ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe has been started to help the families of two Fox Valley women killed in a crash in Marathon County. Sophie Sullivan, 21, and Audrie Stephens, 20, were killed in an April 16 crash on State Road 29 near State Road 97...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Victim in Rosholt area crash identified

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 71-year-old man killed Friday as a result of a traffic crash has been identified as Eugene Walczak. Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon around 8 p.m. Friday for a rollover traffic crash. Upon...
ROSHOLT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

61-year-old Beloit man killed in motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 61-year-old Carl Disrud was killed when his motorcycle crashed, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner. Officials said the crash happened in the 600 block of Newark Road on Sunday, April 10th around 8:37 p.m. Disrud’s death was confirmed to have been caused by injuries he suffered in the crash. The […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler who died after being hit by semi identified

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a semi on Rt. 29 in Pekin Thursday afternoon. The Tazewell County Coroner announced Damien Legassick, 3, died from blunt force head trauma sustained in the incident. Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police responded to the 1900...
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Valley#Wbay#The Sheriff S Office
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KTLA

1 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash in Antelope Valley

One person was killed and four other people were transported to the hospital following a head-on crash near Palmdale Sunday morning. The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of 50th Street East and Avenue N, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two cars collided head-on in the crash, California Highway Patrol […]
PALMDALE, CA
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WAUSAU, WI
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy