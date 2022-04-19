OBITUARY: Mackie Jordan Hardin

Mackie Jordan Hardin passed away at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, April 17, 2022, he was 72 years old.

He was born on May 1, 1949, Hardin County, Tennessee to the late Vaude and Pauline (Bolling) Hardin.

Mackie was a dedicated roofer and retired from RSS Roofing Services in Nashville, Tennessee. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed watching many westerns.

Mackie is preceded in death by his parents, Vaude and Pauline (Bolling) Hardin; wife, Rita Jo Hardin; and sisters, Betty and Judy. He is survived by his brothers, Dearl and Brodie Hardin; mother-in-law, Helen Perry; brothers-in-law, Rick (Shirley) Meadows and Eddie Perigo; sister-in-law, Kay Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mackie will be held in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 1 pm with Ev Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Robertson County Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Tennessee. Visitation will be Sunday, April 24th from 1 pm until 4 pm and resume Monday, April 25th from 11 am until the hour of service of 1 pm.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com

