EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 Wednesday night for their third straight win. “I think guys are confident right now,” McDavid said as Edmonton closed in on a playoff spot with five games to play. “Up and down the lineup, guys feel good about their own game and feel good about our team game. There are a lot of good things happening right now and we have to keep at it.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO