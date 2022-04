San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Bart was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's win over the Mets and he said it's pretty painful to swing a bat, but he expects to be ready to return for Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals. Curt Casali is catching for the Giants on Thursday and batting ninth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO