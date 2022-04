With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft just over a week away we’re drawing closer to finally getting the picks in and erasing the pre-draft anxiety most football fans are living in. The time leading up to the draft is stressful if you’re a fan of a bad team, because we’re all just hoping our team doesn’t screw it up. If your team made the playoffs, congrats — you’re hoping a bad team screws up and lets a talented player fall.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO