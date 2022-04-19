ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMF tells governments to protect vulnerable people when tackling Covid debt

By Larry Elliott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPrZV_0fDSwzve00
A young boy arrives at the station on a train from Ukraine in Przemyśl, Poland. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Gloom at the International Monetary Fund is nothing new. Since last summer the body responsible for stabilising and supporting the world economy has been growing ever more pessimistic .

First it was rising inflationary pressures caused by supply-side bottlenecks. Then it was the arrival of the new Omicron variant towards the end of 2021. Now it is the war in Ukraine , something not anticipated when the Washington-based organisation last published its assessment in January but which dominates the IMF’s world economic outlook .

It is not just the fact that Russia’s invasion will lead to appreciably slower growth and higher inflation this year – although both look inevitable.

Related: IMF cuts global growth forecast over Ukraine war

The IMF also warns the war has exacerbated two tricky policy dilemmas, one facing central banks and one troubling finance ministers.

For central banks, such as the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve, the issue is how to tackle mounting cost of living crises without killing off still incomplete recoveries from the pandemic. That’s not going to be easy, as the IMF freely admits.

For finance ministers, such as Rishi Sunak, it is getting the balance right between protecting the most vulnerable while repairing the damage caused to the public finances by Covid-19 spending. The IMF understands the difficulties but warns against being too penny-pinching.

“Following a huge and necessary fiscal expansion in many countries during the pandemic, debt levels are at all-time highs and governments are more exposed than ever to higher interest rates. The need for consolidation should not prevent governments from prioritising spending with well-targeted support for the vulnerable – including refugees, those struggling because of commodity price spikes, and those affected by the pandemic,” it said.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The war, the extent to which central banks raise interest rates and the speed at which finance ministries raise taxes and cut spending will be three of the five key factors shaping the short-term direction of the global economy, the IMF says in its world economic outlook. The other two will be the slowdown in China caused by lockdowns and whether the impact of the pandemic fades as expected from this spring onwards.

In the longer term, the Fund is worried that the war will add to de-globalisation forces, leading to fragmentation, rival blocs and weaker multilateral collaboration in areas such as climate change and debt relief.

The pandemic – by exposing the fragility of global supply chains – had already pushed the world some way down this path. By highlighting Russia’s vital role in energy markets the war in Ukraine has given this process a further hefty shove.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
BBC

Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

The world faces a "human catastrophe" from a food crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank president David Malpass has said. He told the BBC that record rises in food prices would push hundreds of millions people into poverty and lower nutrition, if the crisis continues. The World...
WORLD
CNBC

If you think inflation's bad where you live, have a look at Russia

Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday suggested that policymakers "must have the possibility to lower the key rate faster." The World Bank has projected that Russian GDP will shrink by 11% this year, while the IMF on Tuesday projected a contraction of 8.5% in 2022 and a further 2.3% in 2023.
BUSINESS
CNBC

China's spiking Covid cases, Ukraine war cloud growth in Asia, says IMF

In its latest World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the IMF also trimmed growth projections for China's economy to 4.4%, lower than its earlier estimate of 4.8%. "Asia is clearly facing headwinds, both from the war in Ukraine but also from the lingering effects of Covid now being much more pronounced in China than before," said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, the acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Debt Relief#World Economy#Public Debt#Russia#Covid#Omicron#The Bank Of England#The Federal Reserve
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy