ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

EXCLUSIVE: The bread police! Fury at council bosses in Leicester after litter wardens set up PATROLS to stop people leaving morsels of bread for birds to eat

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A council is using taxpayers funded wardens to patrol areas to stop people leaving bread for the birds to eat - once even visiting to remove four slices from the grass.

Leicester City Council was likened to communist China this morning as news of the baked goods policing emerged.

Wardens in the 15,962-populated Rushy Mead area leapt into action after receiving reports of the slices on public grassland.

They swooped to remove all trace of the loaf and vowed to conduct 'early patrols' to try and stop people doing it again.

The city wardens - believed to be on salaries of around £18,000-a-year - said they would put signs up warning people against feeding the birds.'

But the hardline strategy has backfired, with critics asking whether it is a good use of time or public money.

North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said they appeared to be taking a tougher stance on bird lovers than lockdown breakers.

He said: 'It's like communist China, stopping you feeding the birds. Big Brother is watching in Leicester when you are feeding the birds, it seems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DPq4_0fDSwxAC00
The council's city wardens rushed to tackle the four pieces of bread left for the birds on grass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4S5c_0fDSwxAC00
Some of the city wardens, some left on their social media, have put up the signs, right, before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edAbN_0fDSwxAC00

'It's a bit like the lockdowns in Shanghai right now – you can't feed the birds.

'Given that Leicester was one of the most locked-down places during Covid, it's interesting that the council didn't take that view on rule-breaking on the mayor's breaking of lockdown to visit his partner.'

Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby apologised in June 2020 for 'an error of judgement' after breaking lockdown rules twice by visiting his partner.

The Taxpayers' Alliance said people would be concerned their money was being spent enforcing something so trivial.

Digital campaign manager Joe Ventre told MailOnline: 'Local taxpayers are bound to question if this is a good use of their dough.

'Nobody wants to see litter on their streets, but these waste wardens have to justify their roles to households facing rate rises.

'Now more than ever, council bosses must ensure they are offering residents the best possible value for money.'

The city wardens have a number of different duties and responsibilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiCKT_0fDSwxAC00
Not welcome in Leicester's public areas: the city wardens do not want birds fed with bread 

They include reporting environmental issues and have the power to issue on-the-spot fixed penalty notices.

Offences they can punish people for include leaving rubbish around, graffiti and failing to comply with street litter control notices.

Salaries for the job are not published, but similar parking officer roles fetch between £19,650 to £22,129 a year.

Guidance from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Birds says bread is not harmful to the winged creatures.

It adds: 'Try not to offer it in large quantities, since its nutritional value is relatively low.

'A bird that is on a diet of predominantly, or only bread, can suffer from serious vitamin deficiencies, or starve.'

A Leicester City Council spokesperson said: 'Our city wardens were responding to complaints from residents about this dumped food. People might think they're helping local wildlife, but it's more likely they are attracting rats.

'It may seem like a minor issue but Leicester City Council spent more than £300,000 on pest control last year. Councils up and down the country regularly have to spend their limited resources dealing with pest problems.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man who went to war with neighbours over 32ft-high conifer trees in his garden that he refused to trim because ‘it would kill them’ is ordered to lop them after losing court battle

A man who claimed trimming his 32ft trees would kill them has been ordered to lop them after losing a battle with his neighbours. Terry Saville had been locked in a war of words with Neil and May Kidd over the trees between their properties in Kirriemuir, Angus. The frustrated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#The Bread#Wardens#Police#Patrols#Leicester City Council
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
Daily Mail

Notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on abandoned dual carriageway in Wales is restored to nature after campaigners help remove mountains of rubbish including 1,800 tyres

A notorious fly-tipping hotspot dubbed 'The Road to Nowhere' on an abandoned dual carriageway in Wales has been restored to nature after campaigners undertook a major clear up including the removal of 1,800 tyres. The disused road off the M4 in Newport was piled so high with waste it was...
U.K.
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of patients wait three years for care due to ‘shocking’ NHS backlog

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy