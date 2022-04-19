ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons.

Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of Milwaukee Pre-K-12 school this week after alleging that the private institution used words like 'plantation' inappropriately during lessons.

They also claim that teachers were inconsiderate to a wide variety of socio-economic backgrounds.

The complaint alleges that the school retaliated against their family after they submitted reports in January and March 2021 about concerns they had over racial and socio-economic bias they said they overheard during virtual learning last year.

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and his wife Kelly are suing the University School of Milwaukee for kicking their sons out after they alleged racist bias in virtual lessons

According to a termination letter the school sent to the Robinsons, the reasoning for their sons' dismissal was because the Robinsons had 'not fulfilled the foregoing commitments as a partner to USM and its Middle School teachers and administrators.'

But in an interview with 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday, the Robinsons discussed the lawsuit in which they claim the dismissal was retaliation to the conversations they had with the school about racial bias in school assignments.

'We heard what was going on in the classroom because of COVID,' Craig Robins told GMA Tuesday. 'There were repeated use of racial and ethnic stereotypes that were in actual assignments. The use of the word plantation, and things of that nature.'

'In addition…there was an insensitivity to socio-economic status as well as a disregard for the children who weren't physically in the classroom.'

They did not share further details on exact instances of racial or socio-economic bias, or how the word 'plantation' was used.

The couple told GMA they also recall a time when their children were denied the chance to test out of a math class while students at the school - but white student were able to take the exam, the suit alleges.

Robinson, who is from Chicago, lives with his wife Kelly and two young sons in Milwaukee. He's been married previously and has two other children.

The former star college basketball player has a long history of coaching gigs at Ivy League schools, and then held several private sector executive roles.

Robinson was named the Executive Director of the The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on July 13, 2020.

Tuition for the Robinsons' sons at the private school was not cheap at $23,130 per year for their third grader and $24,640 per year for their other son, who is in fifth grade, according to the school's website.

Robinson and his wife Kelly (pictured with their sons and the Easter Bunny) filed a lawsuit alleging the school retaliated against their family after they submitted reports in January and March 2021 about concerns over racial and socio-economic bias

Over the course of the school year, the Robinsons expressed their concerns to the school and offered suggestions for improvement, but said the school 'summarily dismissed our young children, retaliating against them because of the issues we brought up.'

The school of 1,091 students, set up a bias incident reporting system at some point last year, but Kelly Robinson told GMA that when she tried to file a report, she was told the system was not working.

'The head of school told me that this was not a bias,' Kelly told GMA. 'Each other time following when any bias was reported, instead of acknowledging and working to make it better, they ended up dismissing our students.'

The suit filed by the Robinsons claims the school took no action to respond to the reports, but instead expelled the couple's sons by the end of the school year.

The Robinsons received a termination letter for their sons, despite the school referring to them in the letter as 'model students' and 'portraits of a graduate.'

Their fifth grader was dismissed in April 2021 and their third grader was dismissed in June 2021. They now attend a different school.

The Robinsons' lawsuit filed this week cites the termination letter, which alleges they 'repeatedly engaged in disrespectful and demanding communications with our teachers and administrators.'

The letter continues with, 'it has only become more evident that there has been a complete breakdown in your family's trust of and respect for USM.'

Craig and Kelly Robinson told GMA that they want to hold the school accountable for their experience, but add these issues are part of a larger pattern that has be happening over the years.

'Just as recently as 10 years ago, the University School of Milwaukee had in their fourth grade curriculum that students reenacted the "Underground Railroad," and students dressed up as slaves and ran through the school in the dark, and the teachers were actually the slave masters who captured these students,' Kelly Robinson pointed out during the interview.

She added that 'one of the other stories that we heard was about how the black students seem to get more harsh punishments than their white counterparts.'

The Robinsons expressed their concerns and offered suggestions for improvement, but said the school 'summarily dismissed our young children, retaliating against them because of the issues we brought up'
The Robinsons filed a lawsuit against the University School of Milwaukee, a Pre-K-12 school (pictured) alleging that the school used words like 'plantation' inappropriately during lessons
Robinson, the brother former first lady Michelle Obama (pictured), wants the school to be held accountable not just for their family, but for others

Kelly Robinson told GMA that she hopes that by 'hearing these stories and understanding the pain that other families have gone through are one of the reasons why we wanted to come forward with this story.'

In the lawsuit, the couple say they want to hold the school accountable not just for their family, but for others - and hopes the legal action puts pressure on the school to create a more inclusive learning environment.

'We want to hold the University School of Milwaukee accountable not just to our two children who they retaliated against, but more importantly, there's a whole community of people who are out there that we wouldn't feel right if this happened moving forward,' Craig Robinson said.

Notable alumni of the school include Oscar winning actor Mark Rylance, R.P. Eddy Eddy - former Director of Counterterrorism at the US National Security Council, and General Manager of the Florida Panthers Bill Zito.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the school for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Steve Hancock, Head of School at University School of Milwaukee, told GMA that the lawsuit was served to their law firm, and without time to review it, they have no comment.

Comments / 172

Bill Bangert Jr
2d ago

Let's remove the word plantation from history books. Maybe replace it with flower growing area.These people are ruining their children. Wait for it.

Reply(1)
86
Claudia Mora
2d ago

Sounds to me that even though, he is the brother of the previous first lady of the USA, drama is part of their lives. Showing family true colors.

Reply(2)
91
MakeCaliGreatAgain
2d ago

what does him being the brother of a president's wife have to do with anything? he probably uses that title "Michelle Obama's brother" for everything he does in life.

Reply(1)
49
