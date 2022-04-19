ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona star Pique insists ‘everything is legal’ after his company earned £20MILLION for moving Spanish Super Cup

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX8wc_0fDSwp6O00

BARCELONA star Gerard Pique insists ‘everything is legal’ after his company reportedly earned £20million from the Spanish Super Cup’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Spanish footy chiefs announced in 2019 that the competition would be expanded to four teams while taking place in Jeddah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtWkB_0fDSwp6O00
Gerard Pique's company Kosmos earned £20m from the Spanish Super Cup's move to Saudi Arabia Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQNYU_0fDSwp6O00
Pique insists he's done nothing wrong over the Super Cup's move Credit: AFP

And El Confidencial claims leaked message from 2019 show Pique’s company Kosmos earned £20m from the move.

That’s after Barcelona defender Pique himself convinced the Spanish FA to make the controversial decision.

The Spanish Royal Football Federation reportedly signed a deal guaranteeing themselves £33.2m for each tournament, with Kosmos pocketing £3.3m-a-year for the next six years.

Pique founded sports investment group Kosmos in 2017.

And just a year later Kosmos teamed up with the International Tennis Federation for a £2.3BILLION shake-up of the Davis Cup.

Pique is reportedly heard saying in leaked audio about the Spanish Super Cup, currently held by Real Madrid: "If it's about money and Real Madrid would go for €8m (£6.6m), then they get paid €8m and Barcelona get paid €8m too.

“Then the others get paid €2m (£1.7m) and €1m (£800,000).

"That's €19m (£15.7m) and you, the federation, keep €6m (£5m). We could even push Saudi Arabia for more, saying that if not, then Real Madrid might not come.

"Rather than you hosting it in Spain, where you won't even make €3m (£2.5m), think about this."

However, Pique is adamant he’s done nothing wrong, insisting the deal was above board and no illegal acts have been committed.

He responded: "Everything we have done is legal, I'm going to expose my part in the conflict of interest, I want to show my face because I have nothing to hide. I am proud of what we do at Kosmos.

"We wanted to change the format of the competition and make it more interesting for the viewer. That has repercussions on income. The president, Luis Rubiales, really liked the idea.

"Saudi Arabia was not the only option. The United States and Qatar were on the table. In the end, they decided to go to Saudi Arabia.

"The commission? In the world that we live in, it's relatively normal.

"It moves between 10 and 15 per cent and we believed that it was in line with what agencies charge for carrying out this type of management. The commission is in line with the market.

"I brought an opportunity for the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation). Before changing the format, they earned €120,000 for the competition, after the movement they earned €40m.

"Regarding the recordings, it's an audio taken out of context. I simply help the president to find a formula that makes sense. It's an audio taken out of context.

I don't care. I don't have to hide from anything

"I know how to separate what is a commercial agreement from what I have done all my life, which is to play football.

"I have never received any help. If you tell me that a sane commercial agreement will affect the competition, you have no idea who I am.

"El Confidencial called me a week ago and told me that this will come out. I told them that I don't care. I don't have to hide from anything.”

Pique continued: "You don't have to be very smart to know who is behind the leaks.

"I'm here so that all the journalists ask me all the questions. I want to emphasise that it's a company, that it's not me personally.

"This company has been dedicated to this for a long time. Operations have been carried out between other companies.

"Why did it come out now? Investigate it, you are the journalists.

"Officially, we collect the commission directly from the Saudi Arabian government.

Nothing wrong has been done, morally or legally

"In no case do we collect anything from the RFEF: €4m (10 per cent of the €40m of the agreement). I don't have any commercial agreement with the RFEF.”

Pique added: “I don't want to think about whether they're going after me. It's a malicious leak. What is news is the audio leak itself, which has been illegally leaked. Not the information in it.

"Retiring? No, far from it. This whole situation gives me a few more years to compete.

"In 2019 the news came out. Kosmos will collect an amount of money and the RFEF will collect €40m as well.

"I recognise that it's not usual for a player to be involved in this type of business because a player doesn't do these things until he retires, but I like it.

"Do I have to apologise? For this? Well, I'm not going to do it, from here on let everyone think what they want.

"I have not gotten into Kosmos and doing business for money. As you can understand I have earned a very good living and I could spend my whole life stretched out on a sofa doing nothing.

"In the society in which we live, generating money means success and I like that.

"Football belongs to the fans, obviously, but there are fans all over the world. Yes, Barca were aware of what was happening in 2019 with the negotiations and everything was fine.

"Since the relationship with Rubiales from my time as a player with the national team, I understood that there was the confidence to start those conversations.

"I do not regret it because we have done a very good job. Nothing wrong has been done, morally or legally."

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
