ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A lifetime of experience for students and future teachers

By Erica Riggins
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — She has been honored as Teacher of the Year by both Hillsborough and Orange County public schools. Ana Sierra has been a teacher for 38 years, most recently as an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Alonso High School in Tampa. What You Need...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Highschool#Alonso High School#Sierra
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Essence

This Olympian Is Helping To Teach Kids How To Fail Successfully Through ‘Classroom Champions’ Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

Qualities like conflict resolution, emotional reasoning, grit and determination are taught to K-8 students through digestible methods kids will gravitate towards. It’s hard to think one of the best bobsledders in the world has the same set of challenges as a 10-year-old. But, that’s exactly what Olympic gold medalist...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found...
WORLD
Palm Beach Daily News

Examples of material Florida says it found 'problematic' in K-12 math textbooks

The Department of Education released these images Thursday of what it called "problematic" elements of math textbooks that were not approved by the state. Here's the disclaimer the department posted: Based on the volume of requests the Department has received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional materials, the following are examples...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Pinellas Schools narrows superintendent search down to three

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County school district is close to choosing a new superintendent. The final three candidates are Ann Hembrook, Kevin Hendrick and Michael Ramirez. Three finalists for Pinellas superintendent position. Candidates are Ann Hembrook, Kevin Hendrick and Michael Ramirez. District expects to choose a new leader...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas man watches Vietnamese community grow

Since he arrived in Florida 40 years ago, Loc Nguyen has watched the Vietnamese community grow from a handful to a population of more than 10,000 in the Lealman area. "The population of the Asian community I think is exploding now," the 66-year-old said. "We like to support the Asian communities."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy